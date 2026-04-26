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Trout blasts ninth homer off top of the wall

April 26, 2026 04:23 PM
Mike Trout continued his excellent start to the year with a two-run shot off Royals' veteran Seth Lugo to put the Angels up early on Sunday Night Baseball.

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