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HLs: Rockets stomp Lakers in Game 4, avoid sweep
April 27, 2026 12:57 AM
The Houston Rockets would not be denied facing elimination in Game 4 with a monster effort in Kevin Durant’s absence against the Los Angeles Lakers.
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