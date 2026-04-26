Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins
Sabres erupt for 4 goals in first period, win 6-1 to push Bruins to 3-1 hole in series
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Colorado Avalanche at Los Angeles Kings
MacKinnon leads Avalanche to 5-1 win and 1st-round sweep of LA Kings, ending Anze Kopitar’s career
NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500
Carson Hocevar earns 1st NASCAR Cup victory with last-lap pass at Talladega Superspeedway

Top Clips

nbc_nba_nugtimbhl_260426.jpg
Unpacking feisty Game 4 between Nuggets, T’Wolves
nbc_mlb_surprisingteam_260426.jpg
Reds, Athletics among MLB’s most surprising teams
nbc_mlb_coratalk_260426.jpg
Hosmer: Red Sox firing Cora ‘doesn’t add up’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins
Sabres erupt for 4 goals in first period, win 6-1 to push Bruins to 3-1 hole in series
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Colorado Avalanche at Los Angeles Kings
MacKinnon leads Avalanche to 5-1 win and 1st-round sweep of LA Kings, ending Anze Kopitar’s career
NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500
Carson Hocevar earns 1st NASCAR Cup victory with last-lap pass at Talladega Superspeedway

Top Clips

nbc_nba_nugtimbhl_260426.jpg
Unpacking feisty Game 4 between Nuggets, T’Wolves
nbc_mlb_surprisingteam_260426.jpg
Reds, Athletics among MLB’s most surprising teams
nbc_mlb_coratalk_260426.jpg
Hosmer: Red Sox firing Cora ‘doesn’t add up’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega

April 26, 2026 07:37 PM
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Jack Link's 500 from Talladega Superspeedway.

Related Videos

nbc_nas_cupkansas_260419.jpg
14:54
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas
nbc_nas_gibbspresser_260411.jpg
06:24
Gibbs on first career NASCAR Cup series victory
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_260411.jpg
07:26
What drivers said after NASCAR at Bristol
nbc_nas_cup_bristol_260412.jpg
14:55
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol
nbc_nas_bowmanpress_260411.jpg
04:40
Bowman thankful to return after overcoming vertigo
nbc_nas_trucksbristol_260410.jpg
14:21
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol
nbc_nas_trucksrock_260403.jpg
10:52
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series, Rockingham
nbc_nas_cup_driversintv_260329_v2.jpg
10:21
Hamlin, Blaney reflect on hit at Martinsville
nbc_nas_cup_martinsville_260329.jpg
14:57
HLs: 2026 NASCAR Cup Series race, Martinsville
nbc_nas_reddickintrv_260328.jpg
03:24
Reddick sees spots to improve despite fast start
nbc_nas_elliotintrv_260328.jpg
02:48
Elliott ‘working through it’ ahead of Cook Out 400

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_nugtimbhl_260426.jpg
04:56
Unpacking feisty Game 4 between Nuggets, T’Wolves
nbc_mlb_surprisingteam_260426.jpg
03:11
Reds, Athletics among MLB’s most surprising teams
nbc_mlb_coratalk_260426.jpg
04:49
Hosmer: Red Sox firing Cora ‘doesn’t add up’
nbc_mlb_wittjrhr_260426.jpg
01:16
Witt Jr. crushes first home run of the season
nbc_sx_whatridersaid_260426.jpg
17:12
What riders said after round 15 in Philadelphia
nbc_mlb_laainningtwo_260426.jpg
52
Angels pile it on with four-run second inning
trout_mpx_hr.jpg
53
Trout blasts ninth homer off top of the wall
nbc_cyc_liegefemmeshls_260426.jpg
16:53
Highlights: Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 2026
nbc_cyc_liegemenshls_260426.jpg
55:06
Highlights: Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2026
nbc_nfl_connordraftreax_260426.jpg
05:41
Rogers reveals winners, losers of 2026 NFL Draft
nbc_moto_smx_ehlv2_260425.jpg
24:01
Highlights: Supercross Round 15, Philadelphia
nbc_moto_seth_intrv_260425.jpg
01:04
Hammaker proud of his efforts in title chase
nbc_moto_daxton_260425.jpg
40
Bennick ‘glad to be back’ on the podium
nbc_moto_cole_intrv_260425v2.jpg
02:10
Davies: Winning 250 East ‘means everything’
nbc_moto_hunter_260425.jpg
53
Lawrence has ‘extra fuel’ after losing red plate
roczint_raw_260426.jpg
01:16
Roczen ‘really enjoying’ late surge in season
nbc_moto_cooper_260425.jpg
01:14
Webb ‘went full send’ for runner-up at Philly
450_recap_raw_260425.jpg
02:20
Roczen battles mud for 450 points lead at Philly
250_recap_raw_260425.jpg
03:12
Davies storms to 250 East title in Philadelphia
nbc_pft_49ersaiyuk_260425.jpg
02:12
49ers still keeping wide receiver Aiyuk
nbc_pft_brownsgreenv2_260425.jpg
02:01
Florio: Of course Browns draft another QB
nbc_pft_raiderswilsonv2_260425.jpg
01:59
Raiders trade former first round pick Wilson to NO
nbc_pft_vrabelpatriots_260425.jpg
02:21
What to make of Vrabel in contact with NE at draft
nbc_pft_giantsobj_260425.jpg
03:06
Giants ‘undecided’ in signing back OBJ
nbc_pft_tischdraft_260425.jpg
01:39
Florio: Tisch in Giants draft room a bad look
nbc_pft_cardinalsbeckv2_260425.jpg
01:53
Cardinals’ QB situation more in the air with Beck
nbc_pft_steelersallarv2_260425.jpg
01:54
Steelers drafting QB Allar is ‘awkward’
nbc_pft_steelerslemonv2_260425.jpg
01:52
Eagles jump in front of Steelers to draft Lemon
nbc_pft_raidersmccoyv2_260425.jpg
01:57
Raiders scoop up falling McCoy in fourth round
nbc_pft_vikingstradev2_260425.jpg
02:04
Vikings trade Greenard to Eagles to save cap