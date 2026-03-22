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Nate Ryan
,
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March Madness 2026: Bracket, schedule, scores, date, time, TV network for NCAA women’s basketball tournament
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Texas goes from First Four to Sweet 16, beating Gonzaga 74-68 in March Madness
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Hammaker found right pace at the end of Birmingham
March 21, 2026 09:33 PM
Seth Hammaker explains how he stole a podium spot from under Jo Shimoda in the 250 East/West Showdown at Birmingham where he found the right pace down the final stretch of the race.
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