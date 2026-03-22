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IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Porsche Penske Motorsport wins back to back at Twelve Hours of Sebring as Felipe Nasr makes history
NCAA Womens Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Championship-Iowa vs UCLA
March Madness 2026: Bracket, schedule, scores, date, time, TV network for NCAA women’s basketball tournament
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Texas goes from First Four to Sweet 16, beating Gonzaga 74-68 in March Madness

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Garland’s 41 lifts Clippers to overtime win
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Roczen keeps Lawrence honest in 450 at Birmingham
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Penalty ends Deegan’s streak in East/West showdown

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Top News

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Porsche Penske Motorsport wins back to back at Twelve Hours of Sebring as Felipe Nasr makes history
NCAA Womens Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Championship-Iowa vs UCLA
March Madness 2026: Bracket, schedule, scores, date, time, TV network for NCAA women’s basketball tournament
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Texas at Gonzaga
Texas goes from First Four to Sweet 16, beating Gonzaga 74-68 in March Madness

Top Clips

nbc_nba_garlandcomp_260321.jpg
Garland’s 41 lifts Clippers to overtime win
450_recap_raw_260321.jpg
Roczen keeps Lawrence honest in 450 at Birmingham
250_recap_raw_260321.jpg
Penalty ends Deegan’s streak in East/West showdown

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
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Highlights: IMSA Twelve Hours of Sebring

March 21, 2026 10:18 PM
Watch full race highlights of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Mobil 1 Twelve of Sebring at Sebring International Raceway in Sebring, Florida.

Latest Clips

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01:58
Garland’s 41 lifts Clippers to overtime win
450_recap_raw_260321.jpg
06:09
Roczen keeps Lawrence honest in 450 at Birmingham
250_recap_raw_260321.jpg
08:20
Penalty ends Deegan’s streak in East/West showdown
nbc_sx_tomac_260321.jpg
44
Tomac ‘a little bit off’ at Birmingham after LCQ
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49
Lawrence staying ‘in the moment’ post-Birmingham
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52
Roczen ‘ecstatic’ with second place at Birmingham
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24:22
Highlights: Supercross Round 10, Birmingham
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38
Hammaker found right pace at the end of Birmingham
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01:57
SGA nets 40 to power OKC to 11th straight win
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02:48
Full Effort the best horse at Jeff Ruby Steaks
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03:06
Breaking down the 2026 Louisiana Derby
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11:21
PL Update: Brighton stun Reds, Everton rout Blues
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04:38
Highlights: 2026 Louisiana Derby
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04:53
What we’ve learned on the road to Kentucky Derby
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04:01
Highlights: 2026 Jeff Ruby Steaks
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HLs: PGA Tour Valspar Championship, Round 3
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Extended HLs: Leeds v. Brentford Matchweek 31
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Dosso flies to 60m gold win at Indoor Worlds
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Perez Hernandez defends indoor triple jump gold
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10:30
Duplantis wins close pole vault gold over Karalis
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07:13
Poland’s Szymanski wins 60m hurdles in wild finish
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Manuel surges to 400m world indoor gold
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Kerr holds off Hocker for 3000m world indoor title
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10:50
Ehammer runs away with heptathlon world record
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09:59
Morales Williams edges McRae for 400m world title
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11:50
Battocletti rides last-lap surge to indoor 3k gold
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01:58
Ndiaye’s belter gives Everton 3-0 lead v. Chelsea
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01:42
Beto dinks Everton 1-0 ahead of Chelsea
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02:04
Beto nutmegs Sanchez to make it 2-0 for Everton
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11:02
Extended HLs: Everton v. Chelsea Matchweek 31