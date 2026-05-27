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Watch Now

SGA: Thunder played to who we were in Game 5

May 26, 2026 11:27 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reviews the keys to OKC’s Game 5 win and why the team’s depth has them on the brink of their second-straight NBA Finals.

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