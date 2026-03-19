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,
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Blue Jays’ Trey Yesavage to open season on injured list due to shoulder impingement
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Where does Goedert rank among fantasy TEs?
March 19, 2026 12:43 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Sr. break down Dallas Goedert re-signing with the Eagles, including where this now ranks him for TEs in the 2026 fantasy season.
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