 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nfl_replacement_260320.jpg
NFL puts onus on referees association
nbc_pft_calebwilliamsiceman_260319.jpg
Williams seeks trademark for ‘Iceman’ nickname
nbc_pft_simmsrbrankingspt2_260319.jpg
Where PSU’s Allen, Singleton fit in NFL draft

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nfl_replacement_260320.jpg
NFL puts onus on referees association
nbc_pft_calebwilliamsiceman_260319.jpg
Williams seeks trademark for ‘Iceman’ nickname
nbc_pft_simmsrbrankingspt2_260319.jpg
Where PSU’s Allen, Singleton fit in NFL draft

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

NFL puts onus on referees association

March 20, 2026 08:32 AM
Mike Florio and Michael Holey discuss the conflict brewing between the NFL and its referees association.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_achanev2_260319.jpg
01:43
Achane will still be ‘centerpiece’ for Miami
nbc_csu_emmettjohnson_260319.jpg
02:27
Simms: Johnson doesn’t ‘wow’ like other RBs
nbc_csu_drewallarjets_260319.jpg
03:19
Is Allar the next Jets quarterback?
nbc_csu_seahawkspick_260319.jpg
03:44
Seahawks odds to get RB in 2026 draft are low
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_260319.jpg
02:59
Titans among best odds to draft Notre Dame’s Love
nbc_csu_connormock2first8picks_260319.jpg
15:46
Reese, Love go Top 5 in Rogers’ Mock Draft 2.0
nbc_ffhh_wrterankings_260319.jpg
05:50
Why Tyson can reach 1,000 yards in rookie season
nbc_ffhh_rbrankings_260319.jpg
07:35
Is there caution to draft Love in fantasy?
nbc_ffhh_qbrankings_260319.jpg
06:03
Mendoza can elevate Bowers, Jeanty’s fantasy value
nbc_ffhh_commanders_260319.jpg
06:49
White can replicate ‘Ekeler’s role’ for Commanders
nbc_ffhh_eagles_260319.jpg
04:03
Where does Goedert rank among fantasy TEs?
nbc_ffhh_justinfields_260319.jpg
03:33
Is KC move Fields’ last shot to be future starter?
nbc_ffhh_jaylenwaddle_260319.jpg
06:43
Waddle ‘raises the ceiling’ for Broncos offense
nbc_pft_calebwilliamsiceman_260319.jpg
02:24
Williams seeks trademark for ‘Iceman’ nickname
nbc_pft_simmsrbrankingspt2_260319.jpg
06:06
Where PSU’s Allen, Singleton fit in NFL draft
nbc_pft_simmsrbrankings_260319.jpg
10:19
Why Simms has Love, Price above RB draft crop
nbc_pft_andydaltoneagles_260319.jpg
07:26
What is PHI up to with reported Dalton trade?
mcvay__797395.jpg
05:50
Rams withdraw proposal for 2-point play
nbc_pft_replacementrefs_260319.jpg
07:30
Florio: Replacement refs a potential ‘disaster’
nbc_pft_ruleproposals_260319.jpg
08:24
Rule proposals encourage personnel freedoms
nbc_pft_nflofficials_260319.jpg
12:34
Quality of officials essential to NFL’s operation
nbc_pft_mikeevans49ersfit_260319.jpg
03:47
Is Evans a missing piece for 49ers?
nbc_pft_mikeevansleavingtampa_260319.jpg
08:20
Why Evans leaving TB was ‘kind of shocking’
nbc_pft_flagfootball_260319.jpg
07:05
Breaking down Fanatics Flag Football Classic
nbc_pft_devonachane_260319.jpg
10:42
What would it take for Dolphins to trade Achane?
nbc_bte_afcwestV3_260318_2.jpg
01:58
Broncos may be more deserving AFC West favorite
nbc_nfl_corner_260318.jpg
06:53
Rogers’ CB draft rankings: Delane raises the bar
nbc_nfl_safeties_260318.jpg
13:29
Rogers’ SAF draft rankings: Downs atop elite class
nbc_nfl_linebackers_260318.jpg
10:28
Rogers’ LB draft rankings: Buckeyes lead charge
nbc_nfl_defensivetackle_260318.jpg
05:12
Rogers’ DT draft rankings: McDonald tops the field

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_edgecombecomp_260319.jpg
01:59
HLs: Edgecombe takes flight in Sacramento
nbc_smx_30board_260319.jpg
19:13
Storylines of SuperMotocross Round 10 Birmingham
wemby_3_19.png
02:00
HLs: Wemby nails game-winner to defeat Suns
luke_3_19.png
01:44
HLs: Luka Magic in South Beach with 60-point night
nbc_golf_snedekerV2_260319.jpg
01:06
Snedeker ‘ramping up’ as Presidents’ Cup Captain
nbc_golf_valsparrd2V2_260319.jpg
01:59
HLs: PGA Tour Valspar Championship, Round 1
nbc_oly_klaebointrv_260319.jpg
18:35
Klæbo finding success with life balance in 2026
nbc_wnba_cbadealreax_260319.jpg
19:03
Outlining how new CBA changes fabric of the WNBA
nbc_wnba_unpackingcba_260319.jpg
15:14
WNBA players gain monetarily from new CBA
nbc_roto_love_260319.jpg
01:31
Is RB Love a lock for top 10 draft pick?
nbc_roto_dortch_260319.jpg
01:37
Expect Dortch to be ‘TD-dependent’ for Lions
nbc_dps_sammysosabrokenstatue_260319.jpg
08:00
Who broke Dan Patrick’s Sammy Sosa statue?
nbc_dps_tracymcgradyinterview_260319.jpg
12:04
McGrady: Mitchell, Booker could get 90 points
oly_ih_usagoldhattrick_260319_v4R.jpg
03:35
U.S. completes hat trick at Olympics, Paralympics
mop.jpg
01:47
Who are the favorites for Most Outstanding Player?
USATSI_28515203_copy.jpg
02:11
How Cade’s injury impacts race in the East
nbc_nba_goodbad_260319.jpg
09:48
Why it’s hard not to love Barnes’ defense
nbc_roto_pascalout_260319.jpg
01:29
‘No timetable’ for Siakam’s return to lineup
underdogs.jpg
01:22
Friday underdogs that stand out at NCAA Tournament
nbc_roto_cadeout_260319_copy.jpg
01:45
Pistons need ‘a full team effort with Cade out
nbc_roto_clingkong_260319_copy.jpg
01:36
Clingan ‘a man among boys’ for Trail Blazers
favorites.jpg
01:39
Kentucky, Iowa are favorites to bet Friday
nbc_nba_draftkings_260319.jpg
04:05
Vassell continuing to get his with Spurs
nbc_nba_cunninghamlung_260319.jpg
05:02
How Cade’s injury could impact 65-game rule future
nbc_cbb_wiscplayerforaday_260319.jpg
01:00
Which Badger would students want to be for a day?
nbc_nba_donciccomp_260318.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Doncic’s heroic performance vs. HOU
nbc_bte_southeastwinnersv2_260318.jpg
01:52
Who will win ‘spicy’ NBA Southeast Division?
nbc_nfl_wrrankings_260318.jpg
14:17
Rogers’ WR draft rankings: Tyson tops loaded class
nbc_nfl_edgerushers_260318.jpg
11:27
Rogers’ EDGE draft rankings: Bailey, Bain on top
nbc_nfl_terankingsv2_260318.jpg
02:50
Rogers’ TE draft rankings: Sadiq built different