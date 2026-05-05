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Takeaways from first day of Diggs assault trial
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Taylor signing is a ‘good move’ for Packers
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Richardson and drafting QBs based on ‘potential’

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Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
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Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
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Is Steelers’ patience ‘running thin’ with Rodgers?

May 5, 2026 08:02 AM
Mike Florio and Charean Williams discuss the ongoing saga between Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers, examining how patient Pittsburgh will remain with the quarterback.

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