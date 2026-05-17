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Caminero takes Perez deep for 12th homer of year
May 17, 2026 12:42 PM
Junior Caminero got the Rays going early on Sunday Leadoff, where the Rays' star deposited Eury Perez's sweeper into the left field seats for his team-leading 12th home run of the season.
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