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Watch Now
Rams tie record with seven primetime games
May 15, 2026 09:58 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the Los Angeles Rams’ 2026 schedule, where they will play in seven primetime games in one of the most difficult conferences in the NFL.
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