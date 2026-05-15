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Chris Gotterup posts lowest score and Scottie Scheffler survives rough start in wind-swept PGA Championship
Associated Press
,
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,
Factory Triumph signs 5.11 as title sponsor, names five riders for Pro Motocross
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Two-start pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski leads a plethora of terrific options as we pass the quarter pole
David Shovein
,
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,
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How FA Cup Final impacts City’s title push
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Seahawks-Pats rematch carries fantasy intrigue
May 15, 2026 02:13 PM
Sam Darnold faces a Super Bowl LX rematch with the Patriots in Week 1, and Kyle Dvorchak believes New England could give Seattle more problems while analyzing the two backfields.
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