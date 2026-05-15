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Early schedule can set up rest of Lions season
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Simms ‘wouldn’t be shocked’ if Williams won MVP

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Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
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Watch Now

SEA-LAR end-of-season matchups could be ‘special’

May 15, 2026 09:27 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the Seattle Seahawks 2026 schedule, highlighting their matchups with the Rams that take place in two of the last three weeks of the season.

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