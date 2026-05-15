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Simms: Primetime schedule ‘good as I’ve ever seen’
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Which HC is most likely to win their debut?

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Eagles facing 'big year' with hopes of bounce back

May 15, 2026 11:47 AM
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers review the Philadelphia Eagles' 2026 schedule, debating if they are too talented to become a "dumpster fire" or if they are in line for a bounce back year.

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