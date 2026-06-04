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Why Crosby could still be traded from Raiders
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Brunson’s late-game heroics lift Knicks past Spurs

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Sean McVay was “so impressed” with how Jared Verse handled being traded
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Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Nick Sirianni on Nolan Smith’s recent arrest: “We address everything”
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Why Crosby could still be traded from Raiders
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Verse must make the most out of time with Browns
nbc_pft_finalsgame1_260604.jpg
Brunson’s late-game heroics lift Knicks past Spurs

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 03 Los Angeles Rams OTA
Sean McVay was “so impressed” with how Jared Verse handled being traded
SPORTS-FBN-RAVENS-JACKSON-BZ
Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Nick Sirianni on Nolan Smith’s recent arrest: “We address everything”
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Watch Now

Why did the Steelers extend Herbig?

June 4, 2026 08:00 AM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio break down the Steelers’ decision to extend Nick Herbig with a $100 million deal and question why Pittsburgh invested so much in a backup linebacker.

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