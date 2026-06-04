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Watch Now
Parsons to miss start of season amid ACL rehab
June 4, 2026 08:20 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the latest news regarding Micah Parsons’ recovery from a torn ACL and analyze the star linebacker’s comments on the matter.
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