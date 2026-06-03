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,
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Shinnecock scouting report: Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy say wide fairways and big rough for U.S. Open
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What's London's upside with Falcons in 2026?
June 3, 2026 03:00 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter spotlight Drake London's offensive outlook for the Atlanta Falcons this coming season after signing a four-year extension worth up to $150 million.
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