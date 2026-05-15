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Parsons reportedly may begin season on PUP list
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Parsons reportedly may begin season on PUP list
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Simms ‘wouldn’t be shocked’ if Williams won MVP
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SEA-LAR end-of-season matchups could be ‘special’

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Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
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How will ESPN-NFL Network merger pan out?

May 15, 2026 09:07 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms share their thoughts on the ESPN and NFL Network merger and what the new broadcasts could look like for the 2026 season.

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