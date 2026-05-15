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Watch Now

Patriots’ schedule ‘more difficult’ than last year

May 15, 2026 09:12 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the New England Patriots’ 2026 schedule and why the Super Bowl runner-up will have a tougher time achieving the same level of success as last year.

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