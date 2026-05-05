Does Tua have the edge in Falcons’ QB competition?

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Takeaways from first day of Diggs assault trial
Taylor signing is a ‘good move’ for Packers
Richardson and drafting QBs based on ‘potential’
Other PFT Content
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Peacock
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Takeaways from first day of Diggs assault trial
Taylor signing is a ‘good move’ for Packers
Richardson and drafting QBs based on ‘potential’
Other PFT Content
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Does Tua have the edge in Falcons’ QB competition?
May 5, 2026 08:53 AM
Mike Florio and Charean Williams break down the quarterback competition between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa, discussing which candidate could emerge as the favorite.
Related Videos
09:53
Takeaways from first day of Diggs assault trial
05:36
Taylor signing is a ‘good move’ for Packers
07:37
Richardson and drafting QBs based on ‘potential’
03:57
Downs headlines Cowboys’ effort to improve defense
06:08
Will Chiefs lean on run game more with Walker?
06:16
ATL in an ‘interesting’ position with Penix, Tua
07:19
Why Walker realized he wouldn’t remain with SEA
09:32
Analyzing ‘awkward’ situation between Rodgers, PIT
13:08
Steelers in ‘no man’s land’ with QB situation
13:25
Is Steelers’ patience ‘running thin’ with Rodgers?
07:36
Questions continue to follow Rodgers and Steelers
09:00
Walker knew mid 2025 season he was leaving SEA
03:50
Simms: Mahomes will be ‘on a mission’ in 2026
04:21
OTAs are crucial for Mendoza getting up to speed
03:49
Could Beck be this year’s Shough?
04:19
Which rookie will step right in as his team’s WR1?
01:42
Downs leads NFL rookie jersey sales
02:14
Source: Wilfs are not selling the Vikings
02:48
Report: Zuckerberg not interested in owning SEA
05:13
Nine players had fifth-year options declined
10:53
Would Sorsby face NFL discipline for gambling?
11:09
How quickly can Mahomes and Chiefs return to form?
08:22
Mendoza may not visit White House with Indiana
13:15
How did Pickens’ PIT tenure impact DAL contract?
12:30
Will Mendoza be the Raiders’ Week 1 starter?
06:37
Miami out of Super Bowl rotation
12:38
Metcalf cleared of criminal charges
04:59
Willis throws viral first pitch at Marlins game
05:16
Campbell’s longevity ‘worthy of being remembered’
04:00
MIN reportedly ‘clear favorite’ to host 2028 draft
Latest Clips
07:19
Previewing Cavs-Pistons, Lakers-Thunder Game 1s
02:16
Wembanyama rejects NBA Playoff-record 12 shots
07:02
Knicks’ defense smothered 76ers in Game 1
04:41
Conley unpacks how Timberwolves neutralized Spurs
02:02
HLs: Wolves take tightly contested Game 1 vs Spurs
05:04
T’Wolves ‘relentless’ in statement win over Spurs
01:16
Wolves bring a ‘fearlessness’ to Game 1 vs Spurs
01:15
Edwards takes accountability after Game 1 win
01:08
Brunson powers Knicks past 76ers in Game 1 win
01:07
Knicks ‘surgical’ in Game 1 rout against 76ers
01:57
HLs: Knicks dominate Sixers to open East semis
10:29
Webb, Prado battles may spill to Pro Motocross
20:43
What will separate Roczen, Lawrence in Salt Lake?
10:26
Title 24: Minear situation deserves rule revision
10:20
Should the Nuggets look into trading Murray?
06:15
Spurs are a ‘really good matchup’ for Wolves
05:15
Evaluating Raptors, Hawks ahead of offseason
01:45
Sixers getting dominant post play from Embiid
04:42
What’s next for Celtics after 1st Round loss?
06:29
Magic must upgrade roster despite Mosley firing
04:30
Maxey a ‘matchup nightmare’ for Knicks
09:45
Recapping Cavs-Raptors, Pistons-Magic Game 7s
09:53
What’s next for PHX, HOU after 1st Round losses?
15:46
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 35
01:46
Hold Skubal in fantasy for now amid elbow surgery
01:30
Doku’s curler gives Man City lead over Everton
01:48
Barry scores on Guehi error, brings Everton level
01:28
O’Brien heads Everton 2-1 in front of Man City
01:12
Doku’s pearler brings Man City level at 3-3
57
Haaland responds immediately for City v. Everton
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue