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Takeaways from first day of Diggs assault trial
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Taylor signing is a ‘good move’ for Packers
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Richardson and drafting QBs based on ‘potential’

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
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Watch Now

Does Tua have the edge in Falcons’ QB competition?

May 5, 2026 08:53 AM
Mike Florio and Charean Williams break down the quarterback competition between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa, discussing which candidate could emerge as the favorite.

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