 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Brian Rolapp
PGA Tour winter schedule for 2027 looks like this year. The mystery is Florida
Aryna Sabalenka
No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka calls for boycott if players don’t get bigger cut of Grand Slam revenues
Victor Hedman
Lightning captain Victor Hedman says his personal leave this season was to address mental health

Top Clips

nbc_dls_messimls_260505.jpg
What’s next for Messi and Inter Miami?
nbc_pl_kobbiemainoo_260505.jpg
‘Dynamic’ Mainoo shines for Man Utd v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_tottenhamlift_260505.jpg
Spurs’ work ethic was ‘off the charts’ v. Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Brian Rolapp
PGA Tour winter schedule for 2027 looks like this year. The mystery is Florida
Aryna Sabalenka
No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka calls for boycott if players don’t get bigger cut of Grand Slam revenues
Victor Hedman
Lightning captain Victor Hedman says his personal leave this season was to address mental health

Top Clips

nbc_dls_messimls_260505.jpg
What’s next for Messi and Inter Miami?
nbc_pl_kobbiemainoo_260505.jpg
‘Dynamic’ Mainoo shines for Man Utd v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_tottenhamlift_260505.jpg
Spurs’ work ethic was ‘off the charts’ v. Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Premier League title charge 'is on' for Arsenal

May 5, 2026 12:22 PM
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe react to Arsenal's impressive and dominant victory over Fulham at the Emirates to go top of the table after Matchweek 35.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_kobbiemainoo_260505.jpg
09:46
‘Dynamic’ Mainoo shines for Man Utd v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_tottenhamlift_260505.jpg
10:54
Spurs’ work ethic was ‘off the charts’ v. Villa
nbc_pl_mancityeverton_260505.jpg
13:48
Man City slip, give Arsenal momentum in title race
nbc_pl_dokuintvv2_260504.jpg
02:23
Doku on Everton draw: ‘We gave them the game’
nbc_pl_moyesintvv2_260504.jpg
03:13
Moyes: ‘We let ourselves down’ against Man City
nbc_pl_pepintvv2_260504.jpg
03:03
Guardiola: Title race ‘now not in our hands’
nbc_pl_manequetaintr_260504.jpg
06:14
Queta ‘super proud’ of cousin Mane’s rise in PL
nbc_pl_plupdate_260503.jpg
17:35
PL Update: Manchester United brush off Liverpool
nbc_pl_manliv_studiopostmatch_260503.jpg
06:45
Takeaways from Man United’s win over Liverpool
nbc_pl_kobbieintv_260503.jpg
02:07
Mainoo praises Carrick as interim appointment
nbc_pl_vandijkintv_260503.jpg
03:01
Van Dijk reflects on ‘very disappointing season’
nbc_pl_slotintv_260503.jpg
02:10
Slot: ‘Its quite clear where we need to improve’
nbc_pl_carrickintv_260503.jpg
04:53
Carrick: Mainoo has ‘taken another step forward’
nbc_pl_ornsteinrpt_260503.jpg
06:12
Ornstein: Howe ‘is set to continue’ at Newcastle
nbc_pl_nevintv_260503.jpg
03:35
Neville: Arsenal looked ‘rock solid’ v. Fulham
nbc_pl_calafioriintr_260502.jpg
04:53
Calafiori: Arsenal’s win v. Fulham ‘a huge moment’
nbc_pst_munliv_260430.jpg
11:59
Manchester United v. Liverpool game of the weekend
nbc_pst_arsful_260430.jpg
11:14
Expect ‘gritty’ matchup as Arsenal faces Fulham
nbc_pl_2robstottenhamdrought_260428.jpg
04:19
Will Spurs earn enough points to avoid relegation?
nbc_pl_2robsmancity_260428.jpg
15:12
Will Arsenal’s lack of creativity be their demise?
nbc_pl_supporterspotlightchemu_260427.jpg
01:06
Fan Fest is ‘one of the most amazing experiences’
nbc_pl_supporterspotlightmccouple_260427.jpg
59
Man City fandom creates ‘great community’ in KC
nbc_pl_2robsmustoe_260425.jpg
01:28
Soucek continues to deliver for West Ham
nbc_pl_2robsearle_260425.jpg
01:46
Gibbs-White playing at an ‘incredible level’
nbc_pl_roseniorintv_260421.jpg
04:10
Rosenior ‘numb’ after ‘indefensible’ performance
nbc_pl_2robbies_260419.jpg
15:11
Haaland’s heroics give Man City edge in title race
nbc_pl_artetaintr_260419.jpg
04:02
Arteta: Arsenal ‘need to reset’ after loss to City
nbc_pl_mcarspostgame_260419.jpg
05:04
Reactions from City’s monumental win over Arsenal
nbc_pl_mcarsfanfesthl_260419.jpg
09:40
PL Fan Fest in Tampa reacts to Man City v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_fanfestrecap_260419.jpg
01:30
Premier League Tampa Bay Fan Fest: Day 2 recap

Latest Clips

nbc_dls_messimls_260505.jpg
05:05
What’s next for Messi and Inter Miami?
nbc_roto_lakersthunder_260505.jpg
02:32
Lakers-Thunder series has ‘severe’ talent mismatch
nbc_roto_cavalierspistons_260505.jpg
02:36
Who has the edge when Cavaliers take on Pistons?
nbc_bte_preakness_260505.jpg
02:12
Early betting preview of the 2026 Preakness Stakes
nbc_cfb_ndfanpulse_260505.jpg
01:57
Notre Dame fans optimistic ahead of 2026 season
nbc_pl_netbusters_260505.jpg
25:58
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 35
witt_jr_mpx.jpg
30
McGonigle, Witt Jr. meet for Sunday Night Baseball
nbc_pl_mainoomagic_260505.jpg
08:23
PL RAW: Man Utd triumph in thriller v. Liverpool
PFTDiggsTrialDay1.jpg
09:53
Takeaways from first day of Diggs assault trial
nbc_pft_tyrodtaylor_260505.jpg
05:36
Taylor signing is a ‘good move’ for Packers
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_260505.jpg
07:37
Richardson and drafting QBs based on ‘potential’
nbc_pft_cowboysdefense_260505.jpg
03:57
Downs headlines Cowboys’ effort to improve defense
nbc_pft_tuachances_260505.jpg
06:55
Does Tua have the edge in Falcons’ QB competition?
nbc_pft_kennethwalkerchiefs_260505.jpg
06:08
Will Chiefs lean on run game more with Walker?
nbc_pft_falconsqbsituation_260505.jpg
06:16
ATL in an ‘interesting’ position with Penix, Tua
nbc_pft_kennethwalkerleaving_260505.jpg
07:19
Why Walker realized he wouldn’t remain with SEA
SteelersAwkward5-5.jpg
09:32
Analyzing ‘awkward’ situation between Rodgers, PIT
AllarPFT5-5.jpg
13:08
Steelers in ‘no man’s land’ with QB situation
RodgersNewMPX5-5.jpg
13:25
Is Steelers’ patience ‘running thin’ with Rodgers?
nbc_pft_rodgersquestions_260505.jpg
07:36
Questions continue to follow Rodgers and Steelers
GettyImages-2269844997_copy_720x405_2498866243934.jpg
07:19
Previewing Cavs-Pistons, Lakers-Thunder Game 1s
nbc_nba_wembyblockparty_260504.jpg
02:16
Wembanyama rejects NBA Playoff-record 12 shots
nbc_nba_knicksixerspostgame_260504.jpg
07:02
Knicks’ defense smothered 76ers in Game 1
nbc_nba_conleyintv_260504.jpg
04:41
Conley unpacks how Timberwolves neutralized Spurs
nbc_nba_minvsas_260504.jpg
02:02
HLs: Wolves take tightly contested Game 1 vs Spurs
nbc_nba_minpostgame_260504.jpg
05:04
T’Wolves ‘relentless’ in statement win over Spurs
nbc_nba_minvsas_digitalhit_260504.jpg
01:16
Wolves bring a ‘fearlessness’ to Game 1 vs Spurs
nbc_nba_antintv_260504o.jpg
01:15
Edwards takes accountability after Game 1 win
nbc_nba_jbpostgameintv_260504.jpg
01:08
Brunson powers Knicks past 76ers in Game 1 win
Screenshot_2026-05-04_231323_copy.jpg
01:07
Knicks ‘surgical’ in Game 1 rout against 76ers