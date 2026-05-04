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Watch Now
Mendoza may not visit White House with Indiana
May 4, 2026 08:37 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss Fernando Mendoza’s comments on visiting the White House with his Indiana teammates and analyze the rookie quarterback’s future with the Raiders.
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