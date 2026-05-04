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Source: Wilfs are not selling the Vikings
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Nine players had fifth-year options declined

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Source: Wilfs are not selling the Vikings
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Report: Zuckerberg not interested in owning SEA
nbc_pft_5thyearoptions_260504.jpg
Nine players had fifth-year options declined

Other PFT Content

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Testifies In Social Media Addiction Trial
Meta says Mark Zuckerberg isn’t interested in the Seahawks
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
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Metcalf cleared of criminal charges

May 4, 2026 08:22 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons react to Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf being cleared of criminal charges for a December altercation with a Detroit Lions fan.

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