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Walker knew mid 2025 season he was leaving SEA

May 4, 2026 07:22 PM
Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III talks with Mike Florio about feeling appreciated with the Kansas City Chiefs, when he would prefer to face his former team in 2026 and more.

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