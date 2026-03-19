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Williams seeks trademark for ‘Iceman’ nickname
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Where PSU’s Allen, Singleton fit in NFL draft
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Why Simms has Love, Price above RB draft crop

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Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
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Quality of officials essential to NFL’s operation

March 19, 2026 08:27 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss what needs to happen for the NFL Referees Association and NFL to avoid a situation with replacement officials.

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