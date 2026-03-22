What March Madness games are on today? Schedule, TV, tipoff times for Second Round of NCAA women’s tournament

The 2026 Women’s March Madness tournament rolls on this afternoon as No. 5 Maryland and No. 4 North Carolina tip off the Second Round at 12 p.m. ET. Also in action, No. 1 Texas faces off against No. 8 Oregon at 6 p.m. ET.

See below for the full women’s First Round schedule, along with additional information on how to watch the 2026 Women’s March Madness tournament.

What women’s March Madness games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET

Sunday, March 22 - Second Round:

12 p.m.: (4) North Carolina vs. (5) Maryland, ESPN

1 p.m.: (2) Michigan vs. (7) NC State, ABC

2 p.m.: (4) Minnesota vs. (5) Ole Miss, ESPN

3 p.m.: (2) LSU vs. (7) Texas Tech, ABC

4 p.m.: (3) Duke vs. (6) Baylor, ESPN

6 p.m.: (1) Texas vs. (8) Oregon, ESPN

8 p.m.: (4) Oklahoma vs. (5) Michigan State, ESPN

10 p.m.: (3) TCU vs. (6) Washington, ESPN

Where can I watch women’s March Madness games?

The women’s March Madness tournament will be available across the family of ESPN networks. Click here for the full schedule.

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