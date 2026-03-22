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What March Madness games are on today? Schedule, TV, tipoff times for Second Round of NCAA women’s tournament

  
Published March 22, 2026 06:00 AM
Krick: Parlay women's top seeds to make Final Four
March 17, 2026 11:17 AM
Trysta Krick and Vaughn Dalzell break down the Final Four odds for the NCAA Division I women's basketball tournament, detailing why UCLA is "the second best team in the country" and this March should be "chalk all day."

The 2026 Women’s March Madness tournament rolls on this afternoon as No. 5 Maryland and No. 4 North Carolina tip off the Second Round at 12 p.m. ET. Also in action, No. 1 Texas faces off against No. 8 Oregon at 6 p.m. ET.

See below for the full women’s First Round schedule, along with additional information on how to watch the 2026 Women’s March Madness tournament.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Championship-Iowa vs UCLA
March Madness 2026: Bracket, schedule, scores, date, time, TV network for NCAA women’s basketball tournament
The 2026 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament tips off in all its glory on Wednesday, March 18.

What women’s March Madness games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET

Sunday, March 22 - Second Round:

12 p.m.: (4) North Carolina vs. (5) Maryland, ESPN

1 p.m.: (2) Michigan vs. (7) NC State, ABC

2 p.m.: (4) Minnesota vs. (5) Ole Miss, ESPN

3 p.m.: (2) LSU vs. (7) Texas Tech, ABC

4 p.m.: (3) Duke vs. (6) Baylor, ESPN

6 p.m.: (1) Texas vs. (8) Oregon, ESPN

8 p.m.: (4) Oklahoma vs. (5) Michigan State, ESPN

10 p.m.: (3) TCU vs. (6) Washington, ESPN

Where can I watch women’s March Madness games?

The women’s March Madness tournament will be available across the family of ESPN networks. Click here for the full schedule.

RELATED: NBC Sports experts share Final Four predictions

Which team has the easiest path to the women’s Final Four?
Which team has easiest path to women's Final Four?
Natalie Esquire and Terrika Foster-Brasby unpack the NCAA women's basketball tournament field, debating if UCLA, LSU and Duke headline the hardest region before shouting out Hofstra for nearly winning the CAA Tournament.