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March Madness 2026: Bracket, schedule, score, date, time, TV network for NCAA men’s basketball tournament
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WNBA and players union have reached an agreement in principle on a transformational new CBA

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Inside Rams’ conversations surrounding Adams

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2026 Women’s March Madness brackets: NBC Sports experts share their Final Four, predictions

  
Published March 18, 2026 08:00 AM

The women’s NCAA Tournament is back for more exciting action in 2026! Top overall seed UConn is looking to repeat behind Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd, but there are worthy challengers out of the other regions.

All of our experts believe in fellow 1-seeds UCLA, Texas and South Carolina. Can any of them knock off the Huskies? Who will get sidetracked along the way?

Read on to see all our expert predictions.

Natalie Esquire

Fort Worth 1 region: UConn
Sacramento 2 region: UCLA
Fort Worth 3 region: Texas
Sacramento 4 region: South Carolina

Natalie W bracket.jpg

Terrika Foster-Brasby

Fort Worth 1 region: UConn
Sacramento 2 region: UCLA
Fort Worth 3 region: Texas
Sacramento 4 region: South Carolina

terrika bracket_bracket 5_page-0001.jpg

Zena Keita

Fort Worth 1 region: UConn
Sacramento 2 region: UCLA
Fort Worth 3 region: Texas
Sacramento 4 region: South Carolina

zena_bracket_page-0001.jpg

Carolyn Manno

Fort Worth 1 region: UConn
Sacramento 2 region: UCLA
Fort Worth 3 region: Texas
Sacramento 4 region: South Carolina

carolyn manno_page-0001 (1).jpg

Meghan McKeown

Fort Worth 1 region: UConn
Sacramento 2 region: UCLA
Fort Worth 3 region: Texas
Sacramento 4 region: South Carolina

meghan bracket_page-0001.jpg

Edona Thaqi

Fort Worth 1 region: UConn
Sacramento 2 region: UCLA
Fort Worth 3 region: Texas
Sacramento 4 region: South Carolina

edona thaqi.jpg