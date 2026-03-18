2026 Women’s March Madness brackets: NBC Sports experts share their Final Four, predictions
The women’s NCAA Tournament is back for more exciting action in 2026! Top overall seed UConn is looking to repeat behind Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd, but there are worthy challengers out of the other regions.
All of our experts believe in fellow 1-seeds UCLA, Texas and South Carolina. Can any of them knock off the Huskies? Who will get sidetracked along the way?
Read on to see all our expert predictions.
Natalie Esquire
Fort Worth 1 region: UConn
Sacramento 2 region: UCLA
Fort Worth 3 region: Texas
Sacramento 4 region: South Carolina
Terrika Foster-Brasby
Fort Worth 1 region: UConn
Sacramento 2 region: UCLA
Fort Worth 3 region: Texas
Sacramento 4 region: South Carolina
Zena Keita
Fort Worth 1 region: UConn
Sacramento 2 region: UCLA
Fort Worth 3 region: Texas
Sacramento 4 region: South Carolina
Carolyn Manno
Fort Worth 1 region: UConn
Sacramento 2 region: UCLA
Fort Worth 3 region: Texas
Sacramento 4 region: South Carolina
Meghan McKeown
Fort Worth 1 region: UConn
Sacramento 2 region: UCLA
Fort Worth 3 region: Texas
Sacramento 4 region: South Carolina
Edona Thaqi
Fort Worth 1 region: UConn
Sacramento 2 region: UCLA
Fort Worth 3 region: Texas
Sacramento 4 region: South Carolina