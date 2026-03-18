2026 Women’s March Madness brackets: NBC Sports experts share their Final Four, predictions

The women’s NCAA Tournament is back for more exciting action in 2026! Top overall seed UConn is looking to repeat behind Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd, but there are worthy challengers out of the other regions.

All of our experts believe in fellow 1-seeds UCLA, Texas and South Carolina. Can any of them knock off the Huskies? Who will get sidetracked along the way?

Read on to see all our expert predictions.

Natalie Esquire

Fort Worth 1 region: UConn

Sacramento 2 region: UCLA

Fort Worth 3 region: Texas

Sacramento 4 region: South Carolina

Terrika Foster-Brasby

Fort Worth 1 region: UConn

Sacramento 2 region: UCLA

Fort Worth 3 region: Texas

Sacramento 4 region: South Carolina

Zena Keita

Fort Worth 1 region: UConn

Sacramento 2 region: UCLA

Fort Worth 3 region: Texas

Sacramento 4 region: South Carolina

Carolyn Manno

Fort Worth 1 region: UConn

Sacramento 2 region: UCLA

Fort Worth 3 region: Texas

Sacramento 4 region: South Carolina

Meghan McKeown

Fort Worth 1 region: UConn

Sacramento 2 region: UCLA

Fort Worth 3 region: Texas

Sacramento 4 region: South Carolina

Edona Thaqi

Fort Worth 1 region: UConn

Sacramento 2 region: UCLA

Fort Worth 3 region: Texas

Sacramento 4 region: South Carolina