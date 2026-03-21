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Manuel surges to 400m world indoor gold

March 21, 2026 04:52 PM
Lurdes Gloria Manuel raced to a gold medal in the 400m at the World Athletics Indoor Championship with a time of 50.76, narrowly defeating Natalia Bukowiecka by just 0.07 for the title.

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