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  • Dan Beaver
    ,
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Cole Davies joins teammate Haiden Deegan with 250 East win in the Birmingham Showdown
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What we’ve learned on the road to Kentucky Derby

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HLs: PGA Tour Valspar Championship, Round 3

March 21, 2026 06:42 PM
Watch highlights from the third round of the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida.
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