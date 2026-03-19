Is Allar the next Jets quarterback?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2026 Rd 06 Seattle 250 Cameron McAdoo serious.jpg
Cameron McAdoo (broken arm) out of Birmingham East / West Showdown
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
New York Mets photo day
When is MLB Opening Day 2026? Matchups, start times, probable starting pitchers
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Olympics: Cross-Country Skiing-Womens 10km Freestyle
Jessie Diggins goes into her final cross-country skiing races with ideas for her next chapter

Top Clips

nbc_dps_tracymcgradyinterview_260319.jpg
McGrady: Mitchell, Booker could get 90 points
mop.jpg
Who are the favorites for Most Outstanding Player?
nbc_csu_emmettjohnson_260319.jpg
Simms: Johnson doesn’t ‘wow’ like other RBs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2026 Rd 06 Seattle 250 Cameron McAdoo serious.jpg
Cameron McAdoo (broken arm) out of Birmingham East / West Showdown
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
New York Mets photo day
When is MLB Opening Day 2026? Matchups, start times, probable starting pitchers
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Olympics: Cross-Country Skiing-Womens 10km Freestyle
Jessie Diggins goes into her final cross-country skiing races with ideas for her next chapter

Top Clips

nbc_dps_tracymcgradyinterview_260319.jpg
McGrady: Mitchell, Booker could get 90 points
mop.jpg
Who are the favorites for Most Outstanding Player?
nbc_csu_emmettjohnson_260319.jpg
Simms: Johnson doesn’t ‘wow’ like other RBs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Is Allar the next Jets quarterback?

March 19, 2026 01:28 PM
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers answer fan questions about who will be the next in a long line of young New York Jets quarterbacks.

Related Videos

nbc_csu_emmettjohnson_260319.jpg
02:27
Simms: Johnson doesn’t ‘wow’ like other RBs
nbc_csu_seahawkspick_260319.jpg
03:44
Seahawks odds to get RB in 2026 draft are low
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_260319.jpg
02:59
Titans among best odds to draft Notre Dame’s Love
nbc_csu_connormock2first8picks_260319.jpg
15:46
Reese, Love go Top 5 in Rogers’ Mock Draft 2.0
nbc_ffhh_wrterankings_260319.jpg
05:50
Why Tyson can reach 1,000 yards in rookie season
nbc_ffhh_rbrankings_260319.jpg
07:35
Is there caution to draft Love in fantasy?
nbc_ffhh_qbrankings_260319.jpg
06:03
Mendoza can elevate Bowers, Jeanty’s fantasy value
nbc_ffhh_commanders_260319.jpg
06:49
White can replicate ‘Ekeler’s role’ for Commanders
nbc_ffhh_eagles_260319.jpg
04:03
Where does Goedert rank among fantasy TEs?
nbc_ffhh_justinfields_260319.jpg
03:33
Is KC move Fields’ last shot to be future starter?
nbc_ffhh_jaylenwaddle_260319.jpg
06:43
Waddle ‘raises the ceiling’ for Broncos offense
nbc_pft_calebwilliamsiceman_260319.jpg
02:24
Williams seeks trademark for ‘Iceman’ nickname
nbc_pft_simmsrbrankingspt2_260319.jpg
06:06
Where PSU’s Allen, Singleton fit in NFL draft
nbc_pft_simmsrbrankings_260319.jpg
10:19
Why Simms has Love, Price above RB draft crop
nbc_pft_andydaltoneagles_260319.jpg
07:26
What is PHI up to with reported Dalton trade?
mcvay__797395.jpg
05:50
Rams withdraw proposal for 2-point play
nbc_pft_replacementrefs_260319.jpg
07:30
Florio: Replacement refs a potential ‘disaster’
nbc_pft_nflofficials_260319.jpg
12:34
Quality of officials essential to NFL’s operation
nbc_pft_ruleproposals_260319.jpg
08:24
Rule proposals encourage personnel freedoms
nbc_pft_mikeevansleavingtampa_260319.jpg
08:20
Why Evans leaving TB was ‘kind of shocking’
nbc_pft_mikeevans49ersfit_260319.jpg
03:47
Is Evans a missing piece for 49ers?
nbc_pft_flagfootball_260319.jpg
07:05
Breaking down Fanatics Flag Football Classic
nbc_pft_devonachane_260319.jpg
10:42
What would it take for Dolphins to trade Achane?
nbc_bte_afcwestV3_260318_2.jpg
01:58
Broncos may be more deserving AFC West favorite
nbc_nfl_corner_260318.jpg
06:53
Rogers’ CB draft rankings: Delane raises the bar
nbc_nfl_safeties_260318.jpg
13:29
Rogers’ SAF draft rankings: Downs atop elite class
nbc_nfl_linebackers_260318.jpg
10:28
Rogers’ LB draft rankings: Buckeyes lead charge
nbc_nfl_defensivetackle_260318.jpg
05:12
Rogers’ DT draft rankings: McDonald tops the field
nbc_nfl_wrrankings_260318.jpg
14:17
Rogers’ WR draft rankings: Tyson tops loaded class
nbc_nfl_edgerushers_260318.jpg
11:27
Rogers’ EDGE draft rankings: Bailey, Bain on top

Latest Clips

nbc_dps_tracymcgradyinterview_260319.jpg
12:04
McGrady: Mitchell, Booker could get 90 points
mop.jpg
01:47
Who are the favorites for Most Outstanding Player?
nbc_nba_goodbad_260319.jpg
09:48
Why it’s hard not to love Barnes’ defense
nbc_roto_pascalout_260319.jpg
01:29
‘No timetable’ for Siakam’s return to lineup
underdogs.jpg
01:22
Friday underdogs that stand out at NCAA Tournament
nbc_roto_cadeout_260319_copy.jpg
01:45
Pistons need ‘a full team effort with Cade out
nbc_roto_clingkong_260319_copy.jpg
01:36
Clingan ‘a man among boys’ for Trail Blazers
favorites.jpg
01:39
Kentucky, Iowa are favorites to bet Friday
nbc_nba_draftkings_260319.jpg
04:05
Vassell continuing to get his with Spurs
nbc_nba_cunninghamlung_260319.jpg
05:02
How Cade’s injury could impact 65-game rule future
nbc_cbb_wiscplayerforaday_260319.jpg
01:00
Which Badger would students want to be for a day?
nbc_nba_donciccomp_260318.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Doncic’s heroic performance vs. HOU
nbc_bte_southeastwinnersv2_260318.jpg
01:52
Who will win ‘spicy’ NBA Southeast Division?
nbc_nfl_terankingsv2_260318.jpg
02:50
Rogers’ TE draft rankings: Sadiq built different
nbc_nfl_olrankingsv2_260318.jpg
01:41
Rogers’ OL draft rankings: Fano in the trenches
nbc_nfl_qbrankings_260318.jpg
18:06
Rogers’ QB draft rankings: Mendoza mania
nbc_roto_usa_260318.jpg
01:59
Fantasy pitchers to look out for after WBC Final
nbc_nfl_rbrankings_260318.jpg
13:45
Rogers’ RB draft rankings: Notre Dame duo leads
nbc_dps_nickwrightinterview_260318.jpg
19:06
Wright: Denver trading for Waddle a ‘smart move’
nbc_roto_benedictmathurin_260318.jpg
01:31
Who will step up for Clippers with Mathurin out?
nbc_roto_antedwards_260318.jpg
01:34
Edwards (knee) expected to miss multiple games
nbc_roto_marquisebrownV2_260318.jpg
01:32
Brown profiles as a ‘backup WR2' for Eagles
nbc_bte_bestbetsV2_260318.jpg
01:22
Bet on Houston, Nebraska to cover in 1st round
nbc_brunchintvs_beckyhammon_260318.jpg
08:59
Why ‘impact’ drives Hammon to embrace opportunity
nbc_roto_tylerwarren_260318.jpg
01:24
Warren’s role reportedly to be expanded in 2026
nbc_enjoy_tourney_players_260318.jpg
09:57
Who are the most ‘tourney made’ players?
USATSI_27507821_copy.jpg
06:36
Hawaii can rely on discipline, defense vs Arkansas
nbc_enjoy_dk_260318_copy.jpg
04:04
No one has had an answer for Arkansas’ Acuff Jr.
USATSI_28479361_copy.jpg
08:37
Interesting first-round matchups of March Madness
nbc_enjoy_weakest_seed_260318v2.jpg
05:12
Is Michigan the most vulnerable No. 1 seed?