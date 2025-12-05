 Skip navigation
Rome Odunze ruled out for Week 14 Bears-Packers matchup

  
Published December 5, 2025 02:56 PM

The Bears will officially be without their top receiver when they face the Packers on Sunday.

Chicago has ruled out Rome Odunze after he did not practice all week with a foot injury.

In his second season, Odunze leads the Bears with 44 receptions, 661 yards, and six touchdowns.

The Bears have also ruled out defensive back Tyrique Stevenson (hip) and linebacker Ruben Hyppolite (shoulder) for Sunday’s game.

But defensive lineman Andrew Billings (concussion), linebacker T.J. Edwards (hand/hamstring), defensive back Jaylon Johnson (groin), running back Kyle Monangai (ankle), defensive lineman Dominique Robinson (concussion), and linebacker Noah Sewell (elbow) are all off the injury report and set to play in Week 14.