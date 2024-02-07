Patrick Mahomes OK with being a villain if it means he keeps winning a lot

The Chiefs heard a lot of boos when they entered Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl Opening Night and there’s a sense that the team’s four Super Bowl appearances in five years has made a lot of fans eager to see their run of success come to an end.

Other teams have found themselves in similar positions and their star players came to be viewed as villains by supporters of the other 31 teams in the league. The Chiefs’ biggest star is quarterback Patrick Mahomes and he was asked at Wednesday’s media availability if he embraces being in that role.

“Not necessarily. I think I just like winning,’' Mahomes said. “If you win a lot and that causes you to be a villain, then I’m OK with it. But at the end of the day, I’m going to enjoy playing the game and try to win as much as possible.’'

Whatever the result of Sunday’s game, there will be targets on the backs of Mahomes and company in 2024 so they might as well get the win and take whatever comes their way.