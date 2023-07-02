 Skip navigation
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

USFL

usfl championship maulers stallions
WATCH: USFL Final - Maulers vs. Stallions
The Pittsburgh Maulers face off against the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL Championship Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Watch on NBC, Peacock and on the NBC Sports app!
USFL: JUN 25 South Division Championship - Birmingham Stallions vs New Orleans Breakers
How to watch the 2023 USFL Championships: TV Channel, live stream for Maulers vs Stallions
After 10-weeks of incredible regular-season action and playoff games that left us on the edge of our seats, the 2023 USFL Championships are finally here.
USFL South Division Championship
11:37
Birmingham bests New Orleans for second straight USFL Championship berth
The Birmingham Stallions continue to dominate USFL 2.0 After going 9-1 in 2022 and winning the league title, Birmingham returns to Canton next weekend for a shot at its second straight USFL Championship.
nbc_pft_usflxflnewrule_230216.jpg
04:00
USFL playoff game shows value of sky judge approach
When it comes to improving the officiating function, the NFL typically has displayed a toxic combination of cheapness and stubbornness.
USFL North Division Championship
11:37
Pittsburgh Maulers beat Michigan Panthers for spot in USFL Championship
The USFL playoffs began on Saturday night in Canton.
nbc_usfl_panthersmaulersehl_230624.jpg
11:37
Highlights: Maulers survive OT vs. Panthers, 31-27
Watch extended highlights from the Maulers’ overtime victory over the Panthers to advance to the USFL title game.
nbc_usfl_scarbroughmilkshakeleader_230623.JPG
07:32
All In: Stallions’ RB Bo Scarbrough on winning culture and Crimson Tide habits
The Birmingham Stallions are just two wins away from defending their title and hoisting up the USFL trophy for the second year in a row.

Latest

New Jersey Generals v Birmingham Stallions
USFL Championship Best Bets: Stallions vs Maulers
Vaughn Dalzell shares his best bet for the USFL Championship between the Birmingham Stallions and Pittsburgh Maulers.
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
nbc_usfl_mcleodbethelthompsonintv_230623.JPG
24:11
It All Comes Down to This: McLeod Bethel-Thompson on USFL journey ahead of playoffs
New Orleans Breakers’ QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson, 34, has everything riding on this season.
Philadelphia Stars v Michigan Panthers
2023 USFL Playoffs: Schedule, match ups, how to watch, live stream info, TV channels and more
The 2023 USFL playoffs begin this weekend as four teams will fight to get one step closer to hoisting up the 2023 USFL Championship trophy.
nbc_usfl_phivsbhamHL_220703.jpg
05:34
XFL, USFL TV ratings finish in a “dead heat”
The USFL’s regular season has ended.