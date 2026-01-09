Texans vs. Steelers prediction: Odds, picks, best bets, player props for NFL Wild Card game

The Houston Texans (12-5) travel to the Steel City Monday night to close out Wild Card weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7).

Winners of the AFC North, the Steelers look to snap a six-game losing streak in the playoffs. The last four of those six losses have come by double-digits, tied for the longest streak in NFL postseason history. Mike Tomlin needs a win Monday night to avoid tying Cincinnati’s Marvin Lewis for the longest losing streak by a head coach in NFL postseason history.

Aaron Rodgers and Pittsburgh won four of their last five games including a 26-24 win in Week 18 against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18. That victory secured the AFC North and the final spot in the playoffs. This will be Rodgers’ first playoff game since a 2021 Divisional loss at Lambeau Field to San Francisco. No doubt he and the Steelers are happy to see WR DK Metcalf back on the field after being suspended the final two weeks of the regular season due to an altercation with a fan. He is a necessity if Rodgers is to substantially add to his 5,894 career playoff yards (fourth all-time) and 45 touchdowns (third all-time).

C.J. Stroud and the Texans also finished the season playing well winning their last nine to make the playoffs despite starting the season with three straight losses. Houston is the seventh team in NFL history to make the playoffs after starting a season 0-3 (2018 Texans, 1998 Bills, ‘95 Lions, ‘92 Chargers, ‘82 Buccaneers and ‘81 Jets). Of the previous six teams to start 0-3, only the 1992 Chargers won a playoff game. The Texans are hoping the old adage that “a good defense travels” holds true in Pittsburgh. Houston finished the regular season second in scoring defense (17.4) and first in total defense (277.2). If DeMeco Ryans’ defense gets it done on the road, C.J. Stroud will join 2012-14 Russell Wilson, 2008-10 Joe Flacco and 1946-48 Otto Graham as the only quarterbacks to win a playoff game in each of their first three years in the league.

Lets take a look at the matchup including a few key stats and trends, the quarterbacks, and those listed on the injury report.

Game Details and How to Watch: Texans at Steelers

Date: Monday, December 15, 2026

Monday, December 15, 2026 Time: 8:15PM EST

8:15PM EST Site: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium City: Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh, PA Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game Odds: Texans at Steelers

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Houston Texans (-155), Pittsburgh Steelers (+130)

Houston Texans (-155), Pittsburgh Steelers (+130) Spread: Texans -3

Texans -3 Total: 38.5 points

This game opened at Texans -2.5 with the Game Total set at 39.5.

Quarterback Matchup: Texans at Steelers

Texans Starting QB: C.J. Stroud

Last Game: 1/4 vs. Indianapolis – 14-23, 169yds, 1TD, 0INTs, Sacked 0 times, 2 carries for 5yds rushing

Season: 14GP, 273-423, 3041yds, 19TDs, 8INTs, Sacked 23 times, 48 carries for 209yds rushing

Steelers Starting QB: Aaron Rodgers

Last Game: 1/4 vs. Baltimore – 31-47, 294yds, 1TD, 0INTs, Sacked 2 times, 1 carry for 20yds rushing

Season: 16GP, 327-498, 3322yds, 24TDs, 7INTs, Sacked 29 times, 21 carries for 61yds rushing

Texans at Steelers: Team Stats and Betting Trends

T.J. Watt enters the playoffs with 115 career regular season sacks, the most by a player without a playoff win

enters the playoffs with 115 career regular season sacks, the most by a player without a playoff win Houston is 9-8 ATS this season

Pittsburgh is 9-8 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in just 6 of the Texans’ 17 games this season (6-10-1)

The OVER has cashed in 9 of the Steelers’ 17 games this season (9-7-1)

The Texans are 4-4 ATS on the road this season

The Steelers are 5-3 ATS at home this season

Houston enjoyed a +17 turnover differential during the regular season

Will Anderson has 20 tackles for loss, 23 quarterback hits, and 12 sacks this season

Texans Player Injuries

RT Trent Brown (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game LB Jamal Hill (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game CB Kamari Lassiter (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game RB Jawhar Jordan (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game LG Tytus Howard (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game DE Denico Autry (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game DT Sheldon Rankins (elbow) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

(elbow) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game CB Derek Stingley Jr. (oblique) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

Steelers Player Injuries

RB Jaylen Warren (illness) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game

(illness) is listed as questionable for Monday’s game OT Calvin Anderson (knee) is eligible to be activated from the IR

(knee) is eligible to be activated from the IR DT Isaiahh Loudermilk (ankle) has been designated to return from the IR

