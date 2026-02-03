Betting Super Bowl LX: How to Play Squares

We are days away from Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA featuring the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.

That means the clock is ticking when it comes to setting the menu for your Super Bowl party and if you are not hosting, decisions need to be made as to what appetizer and beverages you are bringing to your friend’s party. And you definitely want to get involved in a game called Squares.

Squares is fun, is easy to play, and does not require any football knowledge for casual fans looking to participate in or even originate.

How do you set up Super Bowl Squares?

To play Super Bowl squares, you must make a 10x10 grid with 100 “squares”. A printable version of this template can be found here. If making the squares yourself, include a blank row and blank column for drawing numbers. Place one team on top and the other team on the side.

How do Super Bowl Squares work?

Set a price per square. This could be $1 per square or $100 per square - it is up to you. The higher price per square, the greater the payout for winners.

Get your friends, family, party guests, or any other players to select a square or multiple squares.

After all the squares have been filled, randomly draw numbers from 0-9 for both teams. These numbers are placed in the extra row and column for each team.

How do you win Super Bowl Squares?

The most common way to play squares is to have four winners, with one winner at the end of each quarter. Winners are determined by the last digit of each team’s score at the end of that quarter.



For example: If the Seahawks are winning 10-3 at the end of the first quarter, the player that has the square corresponding with Seahawks “0" and Patriots “3" would win. If the Patriots were winning 17-14 at the end of the second quarter, the player with the square corresponding to Patriots “7" and Seahawks “4" would win. This would be used to determine the winner after the first quarter, halftime, third quarter and final score.



The payout for each winner is determined prior to the game, based on how much the group is willing to put in. For example, if each square costs $10, the total pot is $1,000. The winners at the end of each of the first three quarters could win $200 each, with the final score winner taking home $400. The payouts are up to you - it could be an even payout for each quarter, although many people make the payouts greater for the halftime and final score winner.

Is there a strategy for picking Super Bowl Squares?

Because squares are chosen at random before the numbers are filled in, there is no strategy in selecting your squares. Picking a square in the middle of the board vs. picking a square in the corner of the board will give you the same odds of winning. This makes Squares great to play with both intense and casual football fans.

Enjoy the Super Bowl and whether you are rooting for the Patriots or the Seahawks, here’s hoping your numbers hit and you cash in on Squares.