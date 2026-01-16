Texans vs. Patriots prediction: Odds, picks, best bets, player props for NFL Divisional Round game

After dominating the headlines in New England this season, Drake Maye took a backseat last weekend to the defense as the Patriots shut down Justin Herbert and the Chargers, 16-3. As a result, they are set to host the Houston Texans Sunday at Foxborough in the Divisional Round. Maye threw for 268 yards and a touchdown but the defense limited Los Angeles to 207 total yards.

The experts say defense travels and Houston’s did just that last Sunday as the Texans sent Mike Tomlin into retirement (Ok, maybe just a hiatus) and the Steelers packing with a 30-6 win in Pittsburgh. Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh offense were limited to 13 first downs and 175 total yards by the league’s top-ranked defense.

The Patriots’ defense was nearly as good as Houston’s performance last weekend. Mike Vrabel’s squad did not allow a touchdown and sacked Herbert six times while limiting the Chargers to 120 yards passing and 87 yards rushing. To put that performance in historical perspective. The only other team in the Super Bowl era to do compile numbers like that in a playoff game was the 1985 Chicago Bears against the New York Giants in the NFC Divisional Round.

The challenge is obvious for Houston. DeMeco Ryans’ team has now won ten straight games but there has to be some concern on the offensive side of the ball. C.J. Stroud and co. scored just seven points through three quarters against Pittsburgh and just 17 for the game (13 came directly off Steelers’ turnovers). They must be better against New England. Houston was ranked 22nd in Total Offense in the NFL this season.

This is the third all-time postseason meeting between the Patriots and the Texans. As is the case this season, both previous meetings have been in the Divisional Round and in New England. The Pats won 41-28 on January 13, 2013 and 34-16 on January 14, 2017.



Lets take a look at the matchup including a few key stats and trends, the quarterbacks, and those listed on the injury report.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates courtesy of Rotoworld, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch the Texans and the Patriots live Sunday

Date: Sunday, January 18, 2026

Sunday, January 18, 2026 Time: 3PM EST

3PM EST Site: Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium City: Foxborough, MA

Foxborough, MA Network/Streaming: ESPN

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered at NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game Odds: Texans at Patriots

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Houston Texans (+142), New England Patriots (-170)

Houston Texans (+142), New England Patriots (-170) Spread: Patriots -3

Patriots -3 Total: 40.5 points

This game opened at Patriots -3 with the Game Total set at 41.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

Playoff History: Texans and Patriots

Houston Texans

All-Time Playoffs: 7-8

Wild Card Round: 7-2

Divisional Round: 0-6

New England Patriots

All-Time Playoffs: 38-22

Wild Card Round: 5-6

Divisional Round: 16-6

AFC Championship: 11-4

Super Bowl: 6-5

Pre-1966: 0-1

Quarterback Matchup: Texans at Patriots

Texans Starting QB: C.J. Stroud

Last Game: 1/12 at Pittsburgh – 21-32, 250yds, 1TD, 1INT, Sacked 3 times, 1 carry for 0yds rushing

Postseason: 1GP, 21-32, 250yds, 1TD, 1INT, Sacked 3 times, 1 carry for 0yds rushing



1/12 at Pittsburgh – 21-32, 250yds, 1TD, 1INT, Sacked 3 times, 1 carry for 0yds rushing 1GP, 21-32, 250yds, 1TD, 1INT, Sacked 3 times, 1 carry for 0yds rushing Patriots Starting QB: Drake Maye

Last Game: 1/11 vs. Chargers – 17-29, 268yds, 1TD, 1INT, Sacked 5 times, 10 carries for 66yds rushing

Postseason: 1GP, 17-29, 268yds, 1TD, 1INT, Sacked 5 times, 10 carries for 66yds rushing

Divisional Round Preview: Texans vs. Patriots Mike Florio and Chris Simms preview Texans vs. Patriots in the AFC Divisional Round. questioning if C.J. Stroud and the Houston offense can do enough to support the team's stellar defensive unit.

Texans at Patriots: Team Stats and Betting Trends

The Patriots are 24-5 (.828) at home in the playoffs in their history

Stefon Diggs has played in 15 postseason games and has 71 receptions for 925 yards and 4 TDs

has played in 15 postseason games and has 71 receptions for 925 yards and 4 TDs Diggs needs 75 postseason yards to become the 17th NFL player to reach 1,000 postseason yards

Houston has never been to the AFC championship game in its 24 seasons of existence

Woody Marks rushed for 112 yards in Houston’s Wild Card win over the Steelers

rushed for 112 yards in Houston’s Wild Card win over the Steelers Marks had not previously rushed for more than 74 yards in a game this season

Houston is 10-8 ATS this season

New England is 12-5-1 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 11 of New England’s 18 games this season (11-7)

The OVER has cashed in 6 of Houston’s 18 games this season (6-11-1)

Texans Player Injuries

WR Nico Collins (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RB Jawhar Jordan (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game WR Justin Watson (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RT Trent Brown (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LG Tytus Howard (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RG Ed Ingram (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DE Denico Autry (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DT Sheldon Rankins (elbow) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(elbow) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Azeez Al-Shaiar (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Kamari Lassiter (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

Patriots Player Injuries

RT Morgan Moses (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Harold Landry III (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Christian Gonzalez (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Anfernee Jennings (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RB Terrell Jennings (concussion) is eligible to be activated off the IR and has been a full participant in practice this week

(concussion) is eligible to be activated off the IR and has been a full participant in practice this week CB Alex Austin (wrist) is eligible to be activated off the IR and has been a full participant in practice this week

Rotoworld Best Bets

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Texans and the Patriots

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Patriots on the Moneyline.

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Patriots on the Moneyline. Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Patriots -3.

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Patriots -3. Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total UNDER 40.5.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with player news, game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on Socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

