Rams vs. Seahawks prediction: Odds, picks, best bets, player props for the NFC Championship Game

Sunday’s NFC Championship between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams features has all the ingredients of an instant classic. These are arguably the two best teams in the NFL. Playing in the best division in football, the Seahawks won a league-best 14 games, and the Rams won 12. But it goes beyond the wins.

Seattle finished the regular season with an NFL-best 41.3% DVOA rating, while Los Angeles finished No. 2 at 39.9%, per FTN Fantasy. For those unfamiliar with DVOA, this means the Seahawks are considered by DVOA to be 41.3% better than the average NFL team this season, while the Rams are considered to be 39.9% better. To put those percentages in the proper context, no other team finished with a DVOA above 21.5%.

The Rams possess the NFL’s top scoring offense, and the Seahawks own the league’s top scoring defense. As division rivals, these teams have played twice already this season with each team winning once (LA won, 21-19, on 11/9 and Seattle won 38-37 in OT on 12/18).

A couple questions whose answers may well be monumental in deciding who hoists the George Halas Trophy at the end of the game:

Is Sam Darnold’s play impeded by the oblique injury he suffered last week? Not much was required of Darnold in last week’s Divisional Round as he threw just 17 passes. He threw 44 and 34 passes respectively in the two games against the Rams.

Does Zach Charbonnet’s absence negatively affect Seattle’s run/pass balance? Kenneth Walker III carried the ball 11 times for 100 yards the last times these teams played.

Can the Seattle defense slow down Puka Nacua who caught 12 passes on 16 targets for 225 yards the last time these teams met? Over the two games against the Seahawks, Nacua caught 19 passes for 300 yards with two touchdowns.

Is Matthew Stafford’s throwing hand injured? Without relying on the blitz (22% - 6th-lowest in the NFL) the Seahawks pressured opposing quarterbacks consistently (40.1% pressure rate – 3rd in the NFL), but Seattle did not sack Stafford in their two meetings this season.

Can Kyren Williams improve on the 23 carries for 70 yards he put on the board against Seattle last month? Stafford does not need a massive boost from the running game, but a better day from the Rams’ top back would go a long way towards propelling LA into the Super Bowl.

The Last Time the Rams Reached the Super Bowl…

Super Bowl LVI – 23-20 win over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals

The Last Time the Seahawks Reached the Super Bowl…

Super Bowl XLIX – 28-24 loss to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots (Seattle won the Super Bowl the prior year against Denver)

Lets take a look at the matchup including a few key stats and trends, the quarterbacks, and those listed on the injury report.

Game Details and How to Watch: Rams at Seahawks live Sunday

Date: Sunday, January 25, 2026

Sunday, January 25, 2026 Time: 6:30PM EST

6:30PM EST Site: Lumen Field

Lumen Field City: Seattle, WA

Seattle, WA Network/Streaming: FOX

Game Odds: Rams at Seahawks

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Los Angeles Rams (+130), Seattle Seahawks (-155)

Los Angeles Rams (+130), Seattle Seahawks (-155) Spread: Seahawks -2.5

Seahawks -2.5 Total: 46.5 Points

This game opened at Seahawks -1.5 with the Game Total set at 47.5.

Rams Playoff History

All-Time Playoffs: 29-29

Wild Card Round: 7-7

Divisional Round: 13-10

NFC Championship: 5-6

Super Bowl: 2-3

Pre-1966: 2-3

Seahawks Playoff History

All-Time Playoffs: 18-19

Wild Card Round: 9-7

Divisional Round: 5-9

NFC Championship: 3-1

Super Bowl: 1-2

Quarterback Matchup: Rams at Seahawks

Rams Starting QB: Matthew Stafford

Last Game: 1/18 at Chicago – 20-42, 258yds, 0TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 4 times, 1 carry for -1yds rushing

Postseason: 2GP, 44-84, 562yds, 3TDs, 1INT, Sacked 5 times, 3 carries for -1yds rushing

Seahawks Starting QB: Sam Darnold

Last Game: 1/17 vs. San Francisco – 12-17, 124yds, 1TD, 0INTs, Sacked 2 times, 0 carries

Postseason: 1GP, 12-17, 124yds, 1TD, 0INTs, Sacked 2 times, 0 carries

Rams at Seahawks: Team Stats and Betting Trends

The Rams are 12-7 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 11 of the Rams’ 19 games this season (11-8)

The Seahawks are 13-5 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 10 of the Seahawks’ 18 games this season (10-8)

Matthew Stafford is 7-2 all-time in the playoffs

is 7-2 all-time in the playoffs Sam Darnold is 1-1 all-time in the playoffs

is 1-1 all-time in the playoffs Darnold has won 29 games over the last 2 regular and postseasons (#1 in the NFL)

Sean McVay is 3-0 when facing a team for the 3 rd time in a season including the Seahawks in the 2020 playoffs

is 3-0 when facing a team for the 3 time in a season including the Seahawks in the 2020 playoffs Since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970, in the 20 conference championships between division rivals, the road teams are 5-15 overall and 1-4 since 2000

In their two meetings this season, the Rams outscored the Seahawks by a combined score of 58-57, and outgained them by 1 yard, 830-829 yards

The Seahawks and the Rams each sacked opposing QBs 47 times this season

In the previous 34 meetings between the NFL’s #1 Scoring Offense and the #1 Scoring Defense, each side has won 17 times



Rams Player Injuries

LB Byron Young (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game OT Rob Havenstein (ankle) is eligible to be activated off the IR for Sunday’s game

Seahawks Player Injuries

QB Sam Darnold (oblique) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(oblique) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RB Zach Charbonnet (knee) has been declared OUT of Sunday’s game

(knee) has been declared OUT of Sunday’s game LT Charles Cross (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game OT Josh Jones (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RB George Holani (hamstring) is eligible to be activated for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Rams and the Seahawks

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Seahawks on the Moneyline.

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Seahawks on the Moneyline. Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Seahawks -2.5.

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Seahawks -2.5. Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 46.5.

