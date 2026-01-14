49ers vs. Seahawks prediction: Odds, picks, best bets, player props for NFL Divisional Round game

For the second time in three weeks, the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks face off. While the division title and top seed in the NFC were on the line three weeks ago, the stakes are even higher this weekend. The winner advances to the NFC Championship. The loser goes fishing.

It was a rock fight, but Sam Darnold and the Seahawks won that game three weeks ago in the regular season finale, 13-3, to secure the division and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Darnold and the offense were good enough that afternoon in San Francisco, but the Seattle defense was the story limiting Brock Purdy and the 49ers to 173 yards of total offense. These teams also opened the season against each other. San Francisco took that meeting over the Seahawks in Seattle, 17-13. Purdy threw for 277 yards and two touchdowns, and Christian McCaffrey carried the ball 22 times for 69 yards and caught 9 passes for 73 yards.

No question the 49ers are the underdog in this game, but despite an inordinate number of injuries at wide receiver and across their defense, Kyle Shanahan’s crew is within two wins of the Super Bowl. The Niners found a way to win last week in their Wild Card game against the Eagles in Philadelphia, 23-19. Purdy threw for 262 yards and McCaffrey scored twice to pace the attack.

A couple of areas to pay attention to in this game. Seattle is T1 with the Rams in third quarter scoring (7.1 points). Defensively, they allow an average of 3.3 points in the third quarter (T6). Their halftime adjustments on both sides of the ball are elite. For the Niners, Shanahan and co. need to find a way to pressure Darnold. The pass rush has not been a strength of theirs this season, but Seattle’s offensive line has been leaky at times. The San Francisco offense may get some help with wideout Ricky Pearsall (knee/ankle) trending towards being active, but TE George Kittle (Achilles) is out.



These teams have met twice previously in the playoffs. Seattle won the 2013 NFC Championship game, 23-17. San Francisco advanced from the Wild Card round in the 2022 playoffs, 41-23.

Lets dive into the matchup a little deeper and see where the numbers, quarterbacks, and injuries take us as we seek out an advantage or two.

Game Details and How to Watch: 49ers at Seahawks

Date: Saturday, January 17, 2026

Saturday, January 17, 2026 Time: 8PM EST

8PM EST Site: Lumen Field

Lumen Field City: Seattle, WA

Seattle, WA Network/Streaming: FOX

Game Odds: 49ers at Seahawks

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: San Francisco 49ers (+280), Seattle Seahawks (-355)

San Francisco 49ers (+280), Seattle Seahawks (-355) Spread: Seahawks -7

Seahawks -7 Total: 45.5 points

This game opened at Seahawks -7 with the Game Total set at 46.5.

Playoff History: 49ers and Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers

All-Time Playoffs: 40-25

Wild Card Round: 7-2

Divisional Round: 20-8

NFC Championship: 8-11

Super Bowl: 5-3

Pre-1966: 0-1

Seattle Seahawks

All-Time Playoffs: 17-19

Wild Card Round: 9-7

Divisional Round: 4-9

NFC Championship: 3-1

Super Bowl: 1-2

Quarterback Matchup: 49ers at Seahawks

49ers Starting QB: Brock Purdy

Last Game: 1/11 at Philadelphia – 18-31, 262yds, 2TDs, 2INTs, Sacked 1 time, 9 carries for 24yds rushing

2025 Postseason: 1GP, 18-31, 262yds, 2TDs, 2INTs, Sacked 1 time, 9 carries for 24yds rushing



Seahawks Starting QB: Sam Darnold

Last Game: 1/3 at 49ers – 20-26, 198yds, 0TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 2 times, 6 carries for 9yds rushing

Season: 17GP, 323-477, 4048yds, 25TDs, 14INTs, Sacked 27 times, 35 carries for 95yds rushing

49ers at Seahawks: Team Stats and Betting Trends

The 49ers are 11-7 ATS this season

The Seahawks are 12-5 ATS this season

The 49ers are 8-2 ATS on the road this season

The Seahawks are 4-4 ATS at home this season

The OVER has cashed in 10 of the 49ers’ 18 games this season (10-8)

The OVER has cashed in 9 of the Seahawks’ 17 games this season (9-8)

No QB in the NFL has won more games than Sam Darnold the past 2 seasons (28)

the past 2 seasons (28) In the 2 games against the 49ers during the regular season, Darnold has thrown for just 348 total yards and 0 TDs

49ers Player Injuries

WR Ricky Pearsall (ankle/knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(ankle/knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game TE George Kittle (Achilles) has been declared OUT of Saturday’s game

(Achilles) has been declared OUT of Saturday’s game LT Trent Williams (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game RG Dominick Puni (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game LB Dee Winters (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game LB Luke Gifford (quad) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(quad) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game S Ji’Ayir Brown (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game DE Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game DE Keion White (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game



Seahawks Player Injuries

LT Josh Jones (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game CB Riq Woolen (oblique) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(oblique) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game LB DeMarcus Lawrence (Achilles) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(Achilles) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game LB Tyrice Knight (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(shoulder) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game TE Elijah Arroyo (knee) remains on IR but did practice Tuesday and is eligible to be activated for Saturday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week's game between the 49ers and the Seahawks

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Seahawks -7.

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Seahawks -7. Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total UNDER 45.5

