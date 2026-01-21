Team USA uses Barbie to explain figure skating

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Report: Cody Bellinger stays with the Yankees, agrees to 5-year, $162.5 million contract
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Rams vs. Seahawks prediction: Odds, picks, best bets, player props for the NFC Championship Game
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
SuperMotocross Round 3, Anaheim 2: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Garrett: Macdonald is a ‘defensive genius’
Beltrán, Jones elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
Miller: Knicks aren’t clicking ‘chemistry-wise’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Report: Cody Bellinger stays with the Yankees, agrees to 5-year, $162.5 million contract
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Rams vs. Seahawks prediction: Odds, picks, best bets, player props for the NFC Championship Game
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
SuperMotocross Round 3, Anaheim 2: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Garrett: Macdonald is a ‘defensive genius’
Beltrán, Jones elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
Miller: Knicks aren’t clicking ‘chemistry-wise’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Team USA uses Barbie to explain figure skating
January 21, 2026 05:19 PM
The 2026 U.S. Olympic figure skating women's team, Amber Glenn, Alysa Liu and Isabeau Levito enlist the help of a Barbie to describe their sport's most challenging elements.
Related Videos
11:35
Goepper punches Olympic ticket in new discipline
05:35
Horishima victorious in Freestyle Skiing WC moguls
20:14
White previews Olympic snowboarding, Snow League
05:50
Anthony wins Freestyle Skiing WC moguls in N.H.
04:26
Heise: PWHL is ‘toughest, most exciting league’
07:34
Erisman has ‘super strong swim,’ takes 400m free
07:53
Ledecky wins again, secures 400m freestyle victory
04:45
Grousset defeats Dressel to win 100m butterfly
04:49
Smith wins 100m butterfly showdown with McIntosh
06:22
Ndoye-Brouard edges Marchand in 200m backstroke
05:43
Crush wins first Pro Swim Series title of career
03:51
Barna beats Grousset, Alexy to win 50m freestyle
03:46
Manuel stays hot, wins 50m freestyle in Austin
05:36
Marchand ‘simply unbeatable’ in 200 IM in Austin
05:45
McIntosh breaks 200 IM pool record in Austin
03:20
Italy wins mixed team parallel slalom gold
06:20
Shiffrin, Moltzan 1-2 for U.S. in Flachau slalom
01:52
Winters wins small final to reach parallel podium
02:44
Dalmasso wins big final in snowboard slalom
02:43
Bormolini wins parallel slalom in Bad Gastein
03:37
Kuhn wins first career World Cup in Lake Placid
07:51
Krueger just misses aerials podium at Lake Placid
06:06
Kuhn finishes third in aerials at Lake Placid
09:12
Malinin, Naumov, Torgashev on Olympic team
06:09
Liu, Levito, Glenn on Olympic figure skating team
06:25
U.S. Olympic figure skating ice dance team
04:07
Kam/O’Shea, Chan/Howe named to U.S. Olympic team
06:35
Malinin runs away with title at U.S. Championships
07:21
Naumov finishes strong with nationals free skate
05:46
Chock/Bates masterfully in sync in exquisite free
Latest Clips
13:29
Garrett: Macdonald is a ‘defensive genius’
07:35
Beltrán, Jones elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
19:51
Miller: Knicks aren’t clicking ‘chemistry-wise’
01:27
Herro (ribs) unlikely to play in Heat’s road trip
07:36
What’s next for Indiana after championship win?
01:47
Warriors’ Kuminga has ‘streaming value’ in fantasy
04:21
Perry: OSU at No. 1 in early Top 25 is ‘insane’
01:36
Will Green relieve some pressure off of the Suns?
06:45
Did Miami’s run ‘legitimize’ the ACC?
09:43
Duke sues Mensah to keep him from transferring
07:53
Cignetti proves he is CFB’s best coach right now
01:35
Odunze avoiding foot surgery is ‘a good sign’
09:10
Impact of Big Ten’s success on other conferences
01:28
Nabers will be an ‘alpha’ WR1 in fantasy for 2026
01:26
Can McDaniel elevate fantasy floor for LAC offense
01:47
Who will be leading passer on Championship Sunday?
02:18
How Butler’s injury shakes up GSW futures bets
01:48
Analyzing ‘massive’ swing to Pats-Broncos spread
17:38
Highlights: Tour Down Under, Women’s One-Day Race
02:46
Kraft hints at big NFL schedule changes
03:14
Mayfield sounds off on Stefanski via social media
08:07
Can Stidham keep Broncos in it vs. Patriots?
04:38
Who is best fit for Bills’ head coaching job?
04:56
Inside McDermott’s reported roster comments
04:42
What should expectations for Giants be in 2026?
09:24
Did McDermott need to reach SB to keep his job?
06:53
Will Harbaugh get through to Dart?
14:16
Analyzing Schoen’s future with Harbaugh as coach
11:29
Could Raiders make a ‘big swing’ for Lamar?
05:08
Report: Chargers expected to hire McDaniel as OC
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue