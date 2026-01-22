 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Playoffs-Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers
Mets reportedly acquire pitcher Freddy Peralta from Brewers in trade
NCAA Football: Duke at Connecticut
Judge grants Duke’s bid to block QB Darian Mensah’s transfer until Feb. 2 hearing in contract fight
Tennis: Australian Open
Defending champion Keys reaches the Australian Open third round, fellow American Pegula joins her

Top Clips

nbc_nba_okcvsmil_260121.jpg
Highlights: Gilgeous-Alexander dominates Bucks
nbc_cbb_wvuvasuhl2way_260121.jpg
Highlights: WVU pulls away from ASU
nbc_cbb_wvuasureaxnintv_260121.jpg
WVU gets much-needed road Big 12 win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Playoffs-Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers
Mets reportedly acquire pitcher Freddy Peralta from Brewers in trade
NCAA Football: Duke at Connecticut
Judge grants Duke’s bid to block QB Darian Mensah’s transfer until Feb. 2 hearing in contract fight
Tennis: Australian Open
Defending champion Keys reaches the Australian Open third round, fellow American Pegula joins her

Top Clips

nbc_nba_okcvsmil_260121.jpg
Highlights: Gilgeous-Alexander dominates Bucks
nbc_cbb_wvuvasuhl2way_260121.jpg
Highlights: WVU pulls away from ASU
nbc_cbb_wvuasureaxnintv_260121.jpg
WVU gets much-needed road Big 12 win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Watch Now

Highlights: Marquette edges out St. John’s

January 21, 2026 10:58 PM
The Golden Eagles and Red Storm traded blows for much of the night in a back-and-forth affair.

Related Videos

nbc_cbb_wmarylanduclahl_260118.jpg
04:54
Highlights: No. 3 UCLA runs past No. 12 Maryland
nbc_cbb_closeinterview_260118.jpg
01:11
Close effusive over UCLA’s unselfishness
nbc_wcbb_uconnreacs_260115.jpg
01:26
Highlights: UConn makes statement vs. Villanova
nbc_wcbb_olsonintv_260115.jpg
02:04
Olson breaks down Michigan’s ‘special’ defense
nbc_wcbb_marylanduschl_260115.jpg
05:14
Highlights: Maryland outlasts USC
nbc_wcbb_marylanduscreacs_260115.jpg
02:50
Frese: UMD won at USC by dictating on defense
nbc_wcbb_michillinoisreacs_260115.jpg
02:59
Highlights: Michigan cruises past Illinois
nbc_wcbb_cambridgehlintv_26011.jpg
04:06
Cambridge: OSU always looking to prove something
nbc_wcbb_osuumdhl_260111.jpg
08:33
Highlights: Ohio State takes down Maryland
nbc_cbb_dktrysta_260111.jpg
01:16
Who is the best bet for women’s Wooden Award?
nbc_cbb_villquette_260104.jpg
04:48
Highlights: Marquette makes easy work of Villanova
nbc_wcbb_betts_260103.jpg
03:59
Betts proud of UCLA’s passion against USC
nbc_wcbb_cori_intrv_260103.jpg
01:06
Close breaks down UCLA’s keys to victory over USC
hls.jpg
07:22
Highlights: UCLA crushes rival USC in Westwood
uconn_providence_mpx.jpg
03:12
Highlights: UConn women blast past Providence
nbc_wcbb_genointv_251231.jpg
03:37
Geno knows UConn ‘can get a lot better’
nbc_wcbb_uclacoachintv_251231.jpg
03:16
Close impressed with Betts’ building poise
nbc_wcbb_uclavspsu_251231.jpg
02:23
Highlights: Betts, UCLA pulverize Penn State
nbc_nba_jujuwatkins2_251223.jpg
21:29
On The Rise: JuJu Watkins, Episode 4
nbc_nba_jujuwatkins1_251223.jpg
21:36
On The Rise: JuJu Watkins, Episode 3

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_okcvsmil_260121.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Gilgeous-Alexander dominates Bucks
nbc_cbb_wvuvasuhl2way_260121.jpg
04:31
Highlights: WVU pulls away from ASU
nbc_cbb_wvuasureaxnintv_260121.jpg
03:39
WVU gets much-needed road Big 12 win
nbc_nba_atlvsmem_260121.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Johnson fills it up against Grizzlies
nbc_cbb_gtwonvnova_260121.jpg
03:50
Highlights: Villanova crushes Georgetown
nbc_cbb_lewisintv_260121.jpg
02:28
Lewis, Villanova ‘came out ready to hoop’
oly_fswom_barbiejumps_final.jpg
04:05
Team USA uses Barbie to explain figure skating
nbc_dps_jasongarrettinterview_260121.jpg
13:29
Garrett: Macdonald is a ‘defensive genius’
nbc_dps_dponmlbhof_260121.jpg
07:35
Beltrán, Jones elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_260121.jpg
19:51
Miller: Knicks aren’t clicking ‘chemistry-wise’
nbc_roto_tylerherro_260121.jpg
01:27
Herro (ribs) unlikely to play in Heat’s road trip
nbc_rtf_indianafuture_260121.jpg
07:36
What’s next for Indiana after championship win?
nbc_roto_kuminga_260121.jpg
01:47
Warriors’ Kuminga has ‘streaming value’ in fantasy
nbc_rtf_earlytop25_260121.jpg
04:21
Perry: OSU at No. 1 in early Top 25 is ‘insane’
nbc_roto_jalengreen_260121.jpg
01:36
Will Green relieve some pressure off of the Suns?
nbc_rtf_miamiacc_260121.jpg
06:45
Did Miami’s run ‘legitimize’ the ACC?
nbc_rtf_dukemensah_260121.jpg
09:43
Duke sues Mensah to keep him from transferring
nbc_rtf_cignettibest_260121.jpg
07:53
Cignetti proves he is CFB’s best coach right now
nbc_roto_romeodunze_260121.jpg
01:35
Odunze avoiding foot surgery is ‘a good sign’
nbc_rtf_big10success_260121.jpg
09:10
Impact of Big Ten’s success on other conferences
nbc_roto_maliknabers_260121.jpg
01:28
Nabers will be an ‘alpha’ WR1 in fantasy for 2026
nbc_roto_mikemcdaniel_260121.jpg
01:26
Can McDaniel elevate fantasy floor for LAC offense
nbc_bte_leadingpasser_260121.jpg
01:47
Who will be leading passer on Championship Sunday?
nbc_bte_warriorsfutures_260121.jpg
02:18
How Butler’s injury shakes up GSW futures bets
nbc_bte_patsatbroncos_260121.jpg
01:48
Analyzing ‘massive’ swing to Pats-Broncos spread
nbc_cyc_wonedayrace_260121.jpg
17:38
Highlights: Tour Down Under, Women’s One-Day Race
nbc_pft_kraftconvo_260121.jpg
02:46
Kraft hints at big NFL schedule changes
nbc_pft_bakermayfield_260121.jpg
03:14
Mayfield sounds off on Stefanski via social media
nbc_pft_patsvsbroncos_260121.jpg
08:07
Can Stidham keep Broncos in it vs. Patriots?
nbc_pft_billscoachint_260121.jpg
04:38
Who is best fit for Bills’ head coaching job?