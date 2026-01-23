McGuff: Press is a big part of OSU's identity

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Kurt Busch says he ‘wouldn’t change a thing’ as he prepares to enter NASCAR’s Hall of Fame
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
No. 10 Iowa blows 17-point lead in last 3:00, then outlasts No. 15 Maryland 85-78 in overtime
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
MLB Hot Stove Report: Mets reshape roster with Freddy Peralta, Luis Robert Jr.
James Schiano
,
James Schiano
,
Top Clips
HLs: Embiid has triple-double; 76ers beat Rockets
HLs: Marshall scores season-high 30 vs. Warriors
Big Ten boasts depth of contenders
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Kurt Busch says he ‘wouldn’t change a thing’ as he prepares to enter NASCAR’s Hall of Fame
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
No. 10 Iowa blows 17-point lead in last 3:00, then outlasts No. 15 Maryland 85-78 in overtime
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
MLB Hot Stove Report: Mets reshape roster with Freddy Peralta, Luis Robert Jr.
James Schiano
,
James Schiano
,
Top Clips
HLs: Embiid has triple-double; 76ers beat Rockets
HLs: Marshall scores season-high 30 vs. Warriors
Big Ten boasts depth of contenders
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
Watch Now
McGuff: Press is a big part of OSU's identity
January 22, 2026 10:18 PM
Kevin McGuff was disappointed with Ohio State's slow start against Indiana but proud of the way the Buckeyes turned it on in the second half.
Related Videos
02:03
Big Ten boasts depth of contenders
04:42
Highlights: Ohio State gets past Indiana
02:14
Highlights: Iowa survives Maryland’s comeback bid
02:41
Maryland forces OT against all odds
06:10
Bluder: Jensen has put stamp on Iowa program
02:04
What Bluder, Boston admire about Clark
03:40
Highlights: Marquette edges out St. John’s
04:54
Highlights: No. 3 UCLA runs past No. 12 Maryland
01:11
Close effusive over UCLA’s unselfishness
01:26
Highlights: UConn makes statement vs. Villanova
02:04
Olson breaks down Michigan’s ‘special’ defense
05:14
Highlights: Maryland outlasts USC
02:50
Frese: UMD won at USC by dictating on defense
02:59
Highlights: Michigan cruises past Illinois
04:06
Cambridge: OSU always looking to prove something
08:33
Highlights: Ohio State takes down Maryland
01:16
Who is the best bet for women’s Wooden Award?
04:48
Highlights: Marquette makes easy work of Villanova
03:59
Betts proud of UCLA’s passion against USC
01:06
Close breaks down UCLA’s keys to victory over USC
07:22
Highlights: UCLA crushes rival USC in Westwood
03:12
Highlights: UConn women blast past Providence
03:37
Geno knows UConn ‘can get a lot better’
03:16
Close impressed with Betts’ building poise
02:23
Highlights: Betts, UCLA pulverize Penn State
Latest Clips
02:01
HLs: Embiid has triple-double; 76ers beat Rockets
01:53
HLs: Marshall scores season-high 30 vs. Warriors
01:49
Highlights: Watson’s career night buries Wizards
16:13
Supercross makes it to Congress; Tomac rolling
01:30
Scheffler drains chip shot at The American Express
05:56
Diffey hopes to see champion material from Webb
08:59
Ravens hire Chargers’ Minter as next head coach
01:36
Mixon can be a reliable RB in 2026 if healthy
01:39
Aiyuk’s time with 49ers appears over per GM Lynch
01:26
Dobbins should slot in as RB1 if able to return
17:37
Pressure is on Payton against Pats, not Stidham
09:55
Pegula’s interjection created a ‘mess’ for Beane
05:50
‘Players are talking’ about 49ers injury theory
01:27
Porter Jr.'s injury-plagued season halted again
02:36
Mets make big moves with Peralta and Robert
01:26
Bellinger fantasy fallout following NYY reunion
01:25
Should fantasy managers sell high on Brown?
02:00
Nebraska-Michigan is a ‘heavyweight’ showdown
01:37
Purdue’s size could spell trouble for Indiana
01:44
Freshman have been ‘a big story’ in college hoops
01:58
College basketball seeing ‘parity’ among top teams
02:57
Nebraska, Miami (OH) surprising early in men’s CBB
02:10
Top prop bets for NFL Championship Sunday
02:45
‘Hampton to the moon’ after McDaniel to Chargers
03:56
Top fantasy questions for 2026-27 NFL season
09:54
Should DET buy at deadline as favorites in East?
01:02
Durant passes Dirk for sixth on scoring list
10:27
What to watch for in NFC Championship game
05:20
Could this be Kerr’s final season as Warriors HC?
15:16
Key storylines for AFC Championship
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue