Ravens hire Chargers' Minter as next head coach
Mike Florio reacts to the Baltimore Ravens naming Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter their next head coach while questioning how involved QB Lamar Jackson was in the process.
Bills firing McDermott ‘shakes everything up’
Mike Florio unpacks the Bills' decision to fire head coach Sean McDermott, whose fate was ultimately sealed after failing to reach the Super Bowl in a postseason where the "table was set" for Buffalo.
What’s next for Dolphins after firing McDaniel?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to the Dolphins firing Mike McDaniel after four seasons, questioning where Miami goes from here after moving on from a "cutting edge" playcaller.
Ravens fire head coach Harbaugh after 18 seasons
Mike Florio weighs in on the Ravens' firing of head coach John Harbaugh after 18 seasons, exploring what led to the split, what's next for Baltimore, and why he goes "straight to the top" among available head coaches.
Purdy: ‘All I ever needed was an opportunity’
Brock Purdy joins Mike Florio to discuss his draft process as a projected late-round pick, first catching his teammates' and coaches' eyes, the "Christian (McCaffrey) Effect," his recovery from turf toe and more.
Why didn’t Cardinals fire Gannon during season?
Mike Florio reacts to the Cardinals firing Jonathan Gannon, discussing the manner in which Arizona moved on and why the timing of the move reveals "dysfunction."
Giants sticking with Schoen as general manager
Mike Florio discusses the Giants announcing that Joe Schoen will remain the team's general manager, breaking down what's next for New York amid a head coaching search.
Wilson reveals he had undisclosed hamstring tear
Mike Florio reacts to Giants quarterback Russell Wilson saying he had an undisclosed hamstring tear ahead of the Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys, questioning how the NFL will look into the claim and more.
Carroll ‘had to go’ after disastrous season
Mike Florio breaks down Pete Carroll being fired by the Raiders in his first year as head coach, analyzing what Tom Brady and Co. must do to get Las Vegas on the right track.