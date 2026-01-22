 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_balminter_260122.jpg
Ravens hire Chargers’ Minter as next head coach
nbc_csu_bestbet_260122.jpg
Best bets for NFL Championship Sunday
nbc_csu_seahawkspreview_260122.jpg
NFC Championship Preview: Rams vs. Seahawks

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_balminter_260122.jpg
Ravens hire Chargers’ Minter as next head coach
nbc_csu_bestbet_260122.jpg
Best bets for NFL Championship Sunday
nbc_csu_seahawkspreview_260122.jpg
NFC Championship Preview: Rams vs. Seahawks

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Ravens hire Chargers' Minter as next head coach

January 22, 2026 06:36 PM
Mike Florio reacts to the Baltimore Ravens naming Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter their next head coach while questioning how involved QB Lamar Jackson was in the process.
Up Next
nbc_pft_balminter_260122.jpg
8:59
Ravens hire Chargers’ Minter as next head coach
Now Playing
nbc_pft_seanmcdermottv2_260119.jpg
4:01
Bills firing McDermott ‘shakes everything up’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mikemcdaniel_260108.jpg
10:06
What’s next for Dolphins after firing McDaniel?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_harbaughout_260106.jpg
10:44
Ravens fire head coach Harbaugh after 18 seasons
Now Playing
nbc_pft_purdy_260106.jpg
14:03
Purdy: ‘All I ever needed was an opportunity’
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_cardsgannon_260105.jpg
5:06
Why didn’t Cardinals fire Gannon during season?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_giantsschoen_260105.jpg
1:33
Giants sticking with Schoen as general manager
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_russellnews_260105.jpg
5:46
Wilson reveals he had undisclosed hamstring tear
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_carrollnews_260105.jpg
7:01
Carroll ‘had to go’ after disastrous season
Now Playing
nbc_pft_stefanski_260105.jpg
2:14
Browns fire Stefanski after six seasons
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_260122.jpg
02:10
Top prop bets for NFL Championship Sunday
nbc_ffhh_mikemcdaniel_260122.jpg
02:45
‘Hampton to the moon’ after McDaniel to Chargers
nbc_ffhh_loveland_260122.jpg
03:56
Top fantasy questions for 2026-27 NFL season
nbc_ffhh_nfcpreview_260122.jpg
10:27
What to watch for in NFC Championship game
nbc_ffhh_afcpreview_260122.jpg
15:16
Key storylines for AFC Championship
nbc_ffhh_kevinstefanski_260122.jpg
06:17
How Stefanski hiring impacts Falcons’ offense
nbc_csu_bestbet_260122.jpg
02:39
Best bets for NFL Championship Sunday
nbc_csu_seahawkspreview_260122.jpg
16:22
NFC Championship Preview: Rams vs. Seahawks
nbc_roto_reciever_260122.jpg
02:36
JSN should be ‘clear’ favorite to lead receiving
nbc_csu_broncospreview_260122.jpg
21:06
AFC Championship Preview: Patriots vs. Broncos
nbc_roto_champ_260122.jpg
02:35
NFL Championship Sunday best bets include Stidham
nbc_roto_rams_260122.jpg
02:16
Why Seahawks defense may ‘overwhelm’ Stafford
USATSI_28035799_copy.jpg
02:01
Eyeing Patriots backfield on Championship Sunday
nbc_fnia_superbowlpredict_260122.jpg
02:45
Who will face off in Super Bowl LX?
nbc_fnia_nfcchamp_260122.jpg
04:53
Rams-Seahawks will come down to QB execution
nbc_fnia_officiating_260122.jpg
07:42
Dungy makes the argument for full-time officials
nbc_fnia_afcchamp_260122.jpg
04:05
DEN pass rush getting to Maye is key of AFC champ
nbc_fnia_billsmcdermott_260122.jpg
08:28
Dungy: Understand McDermott firing, but ‘not wise’
nbc_pft_keoncolemanV4_260122.jpg
05:13
Coleman catches stray from Pegula in presser
nbc_pft_johnharbaugh_260122.jpg
03:24
Harbaugh already making changes with Giants
nbc_pft_brandonaiyuk_260122.jpg
02:59
Unpacking situation between Aiyuk and 49ers
nbc_pft_macjones_260122.jpg
02:06
Jones is a valuable asset for 49ers
nbc_pft_49erspracticefield_260122.jpg
03:36
49ers will look into substation injury theory
nbc_pft_rashidshaheed_260122.jpg
13:04
PFT Draft: Championship Sunday X-factors
nbc_pft_frankreich_260122.jpg
18:43
Reich on state of Bills, backup QBs in playoffs
nbc_pft_brandonbeane_260122.jpg
11:08
Beane makes it clear that Coleman was ‘my pick’
nbc_pft_powerplay_260122.jpg
04:42
Was there a ‘power play’ against McDermott?
nbc_pft_pegulaonbeane_260122.jpg
06:50
Promoting Beane after firing McDermott ‘seems odd’
nbc_pft_joshallenrole_260122.jpg
09:53
Report: Allen ‘has faith’ in Bills’ leadership
nbc_pft_peguladecision_260122.jpg
06:00
Did Pegula act too quickly when firing McDermott?

Latest Clips

nbc_cbb_jensenbluder_260122.jpg
06:10
Bluder: Jensen has put stamp on Iowa program
nbc_cbb_clarkchat_260122.jpg
02:04
What Bluder, Boston admire about Clark
joe_mixon.jpg
01:36
Mixon can be a reliable RB in 2026 if healthy
nbc_roto_brandonaiyukv2_260122.jpg
01:39
Aiyuk’s time with 49ers appears over per GM Lynch
jk_dobbins.jpg
01:26
Dobbins should slot in as RB1 if able to return
nbc_dps_boogermcfarlandinterview_260122.jpg
17:37
Pressure is on Payton against Pats, not Stidham
nbc_dps_jayskurskiinterview_260122.jpg
09:55
Pegula’s interjection created a ‘mess’ for Beane
nbc_dps_samfortierinterview_260122.jpg
05:50
‘Players are talking’ about 49ers injury theory
nbc_roto_porterjr_260122.jpg
01:27
Porter Jr.'s injury-plagued season halted again
nbc_roto_peraltarobert_260122.jpg
02:36
Mets make big moves with Peralta and Robert
nbc_roto_bellinger_260122.jpg
01:26
Bellinger fantasy fallout following NYY reunion
nbc_roto_brown_260122.jpg
01:25
Should fantasy managers sell high on Brown?
nbc_cbb_nebvmichprev_260122.jpg
02:00
Nebraska-Michigan is a ‘heavyweight’ showdown
nbc_cbb_indvpurprevhnf_260122.jpg
01:37
Purdue’s size could spell trouble for Indiana
nbc_cbb_freshmanclasshnf_260122.jpg
01:44
Freshman have been ‘a big story’ in college hoops
nbc_cbb_cbboverview_260122.jpg
01:58
College basketball seeing ‘parity’ among top teams
nbc_cbb_biggestsurpriseshnf_260122.jpg
02:57
Nebraska, Miami (OH) surprising early in men’s CBB
nbc_nba_notb_burningquestions_260122.jpg
09:54
Should DET buy at deadline as favorites in East?
nbc_nba_salestissotkevindurant_260122.jpg
01:02
Durant passes Dirk for sixth on scoring list
nbc_nba_notb_kerr_260122.jpg
05:20
Could this be Kerr’s final season as Warriors HC?
nbc_nba_notb_dkseg_260122.jpg
04:48
Buzelis’ rise with CHI should continue vs T’Wolves
nbc_nba_notb_tradebigboard_260122.jpg
09:53
Breaking down NBA trade deadline big board 2.0
arch_manning.jpg
02:48
First thoughts on 2026-27 Heisman winner odds
nbc_nba_notb_standings_260122.jpg
07:52
Why there’s ‘blind faith’ in Magic, Cavaliers
nbc_roto_national_260122.jpg
02:18
Early look at 2026-27 national champions odds
nbc_roto_clippers_260122.jpg
03:09
Can Clippers turn season around, make playoffs?
nbc_pft_pegulaonfiring_260122.jpg
08:59
Was Pegula ‘irrational’ in firing McDermott?
nbc_cycling_downunderstg2v2_260122.jpg
33:06
Highlights: Tour Down Under, Men’s Stage 2
nbc_nba_okcvsmil_260121.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Gilgeous-Alexander dominates Bucks
nbc_cbb_wvuvasuhl2way_260121.jpg
04:31
Highlights: WVU pulls away from ASU