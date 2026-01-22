 Skip navigation
Top News

Super Bowl LX Preview
Where is the 2026 Super Bowl: Location, date, kickoff time and more
Acuna_RD.jpg
2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Michigan v Penn State
Michigan, Ohio State eye Big Ten breakthrough after last year’s tournament letdown

Top Clips

nbc_dps_samfortierinterview_260122.jpg
‘Players are talking’ about 49ers injury theory
nbc_roto_porterjr_260122.jpg
Porter Jr.'s injury-plagued season halted again
nbc_roto_peraltarobert_260122.jpg
Mets make big moves with Peralta and Robert

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Nebraska, Miami (OH) surprising early in men's CBB

January 22, 2026 02:08 PM
John Fanta and Robbie Hummel highlight Fred Hoiberg's leadership for undefeated Nebraska, as well as Virginia and Miami (OH)'s surprising starts to the college basketball season.

nbc_cbb_nebvmichprev_260122.jpg
02:00
Nebraska-Michigan is a ‘heavyweight’ showdown
nbc_cbb_indvpurprevhnf_260122.jpg
01:37
Purdue’s size could spell trouble for Indiana
nbc_cbb_freshmanclasshnf_260122.jpg
01:44
Freshman have been ‘a big story’ in college hoops
nbc_cbb_cbboverview_260122.jpg
01:58
College basketball seeing ‘parity’ among top teams
nbc_cbb_wvuvasuhl2way_260121.jpg
04:31
Highlights: WVU pulls away from ASU
nbc_cbb_wvuasureaxnintv_260121.jpg
03:39
WVU gets much-needed road Big 12 win
nbc_cbb_lewisintv_260121.jpg
02:28
Lewis, Villanova ‘came out ready to hoop’
nbc_cbb_gtwonvnova_260121.jpg
03:50
Highlights: Villanova crushes Georgetown
nbc_cbb_bilodeauint_260120.jpg
01:07
Bilodeau, UCLA ‘bounce back’ with upset of Purdue
nbc_cbb_uclapurfinal2_260120.jpg
02:58
THRILLING FINISH: Purdue, UCLA go down to the wire
nbc_cbb_purdueuclahl_260121.jpg
04:56
Highlights: UCLA shocks Purdue in Westwood
nbc_cbb_baylorttech_260120.jpg
03:11
Highlights: Texas Tech takes it to Baylor
nbc_cbb_andersoncomp_260120.jpg
02:26
Highlights: Anderson drops eight threes on Baylor
michigan_hl_mpx.jpg
01:36
Highlights: Michigan discards Indiana
nbc_cbb_mayint_260120.jpg
44
May shows his team value of concentration
nbc_cbb_uconnbutlerhls_260117.jpg
02:26
UConn survives tough test from Georgetown
nbc_cbb_purdue_usc_260117.jpg
56
Highlights: Purdue avoids USC’s upset bid
nbc_cbb_iowa_cin_260117.jpg
01:11
Highlights: Cincinnati unseats Iowa State
nbc_cbb_stjohn_vil_hl_260117.jpg
03:10
Highlights: St. John’s overcomes Villanova
nbc_cbb_st_john_reax_intrv_260117.jpg
03:50
Ejiofor: Pitino ‘real loud’ to get SJU on track
nbc_cbb_mich_org_260117.jpg
01:13
Highlights: Michigan fends off feisty Oregon
isu_court_storm_mpx.jpg
05:41
Cincinnati celebrates upset of No. 2 Iowa State
nbc_cbb_pointshaving_260117.jpg
08:36
Point-shaving charges ‘a black eye’ for CBB
nbc_cbb_knightskstate_260114.jpg
04:03
Highlights: UCF handles Kansas State
nbc_cbb_andersoncomp_260114.jpg
03:03
Highlights: Anderson drops double-double
nbc_cbb_postgame_ttureactions_260114.jpg
07:02
McCasland sees TTU playing ‘best basketball’
nbc_cbb_texastechutah_260114.jpg
05:54
Highlights: Anderson, Toppin lead TTU over Utah
nbc_cbb_coloradobearcats_260114.jpg
01:14
Highlights: Cincinnati stays solid vs. Colorado
nbc_cbb_pregame_kansaschat_260114.jpg
03:27
Can Kansas emerge as contender behind Peterson?
indiana_msu_mpx.jpg
01:07
Highlights: Michigan State clamps up Indiana

nbc_dps_samfortierinterview_260122.jpg
05:50
‘Players are talking’ about 49ers injury theory
nbc_roto_porterjr_260122.jpg
01:27
Porter Jr.'s injury-plagued season halted again
nbc_roto_peraltarobert_260122.jpg
02:36
Mets make big moves with Peralta and Robert
nbc_roto_bellinger_260122.jpg
01:26
Bellinger fantasy fallout following NYY reunion
nbc_roto_brown_260122.jpg
01:25
Should fantasy managers sell high on Brown?
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_260122.jpg
02:10
Top prop bets for NFL Championship Sunday
nbc_ffhh_mikemcdaniel_260122.jpg
02:45
‘Hampton to the moon’ after McDaniel to Chargers
nbc_ffhh_loveland_260122.jpg
03:56
Top fantasy questions for 2026-27 NFL season
nbc_nba_notb_burningquestions_260122.jpg
09:54
Should DET buy at deadline as favorites in East?
nbc_nba_salestissotkevindurant_260122.jpg
01:02
Durant passes Dirk for sixth on scoring list
nbc_ffhh_nfcpreview_260122.jpg
10:27
What to watch for in NFC Championship game
nbc_nba_notb_kerr_260122.jpg
05:20
Could this be Kerr’s final season as Warriors HC?
nbc_ffhh_afcpreview_260122.jpg
15:16
Key storylines for AFC Championship
nbc_ffhh_kevinstefanski_260122.jpg
06:17
How Stefanski hiring impacts Falcons’ offense
nbc_nba_notb_dkseg_260122.jpg
04:48
Buzelis’ rise with CHI should continue vs T’Wolves
nbc_nba_notb_tradebigboard_260122.jpg
09:53
Breaking down NBA trade deadline big board 2.0
arch_manning.jpg
02:48
First thoughts on 2026-27 Heisman winner odds
nbc_csu_bestbet_260122.jpg
02:39
Best bets for NFL Championship Sunday
nbc_csu_seahawkspreview_260122.jpg
16:22
NFC Championship Preview: Rams vs. Seahawks
nbc_nba_notb_standings_260122.jpg
07:52
Why there’s ‘blind faith’ in Magic, Cavaliers
nbc_roto_national_260122.jpg
02:18
Early look at 2026-27 national champions odds
nbc_roto_reciever_260122.jpg
02:36
JSN should be ‘clear’ favorite to lead receiving
nbc_csu_broncospreview_260122.jpg
21:06
AFC Championship Preview: Patriots vs. Broncos
nbc_roto_clippers_260122.jpg
03:09
Can Clippers turn season around, make playoffs?
nbc_roto_champ_260122.jpg
02:35
NFL Championship Sunday best bets include Stidham
nbc_roto_rams_260122.jpg
02:16
Why Seahawks defense may ‘overwhelm’ Stafford
USATSI_28035799_copy.jpg
02:01
Eyeing Patriots backfield on Championship Sunday
nbc_fnia_superbowlpredict_260122.jpg
02:45
Who will face off in Super Bowl LX?
nbc_fnia_nfcchamp_260122.jpg
04:53
Rams-Seahawks will come down to QB execution
nbc_fnia_officiating_260122.jpg
07:42
Dungy makes the argument for full-time officials