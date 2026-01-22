Skip navigation
Nebraska-Michigan is a 'heavyweight' showdown
January 22, 2026 02:09 PM
John Fanta and Robbie Hummel preview No. 7 Nebraska's showdown with No. 3 Michigan and why all eyes are on the Wolverines' ability to guard the Cornhuskers' hot offense.
Related Videos
01:37
Purdue’s size could spell trouble for Indiana
01:44
Freshman have been ‘a big story’ in college hoops
01:58
College basketball seeing ‘parity’ among top teams
02:57
Nebraska, Miami (OH) surprising early in men’s CBB
04:31
Highlights: WVU pulls away from ASU
03:39
WVU gets much-needed road Big 12 win
02:28
Lewis, Villanova ‘came out ready to hoop’
03:50
Highlights: Villanova crushes Georgetown
01:07
Bilodeau, UCLA ‘bounce back’ with upset of Purdue
02:58
THRILLING FINISH: Purdue, UCLA go down to the wire
04:56
Highlights: UCLA shocks Purdue in Westwood
03:11
Highlights: Texas Tech takes it to Baylor
02:26
Highlights: Anderson drops eight threes on Baylor
01:36
Highlights: Michigan discards Indiana
44
May shows his team value of concentration
02:26
UConn survives tough test from Georgetown
56
Highlights: Purdue avoids USC’s upset bid
01:11
Highlights: Cincinnati unseats Iowa State
03:10
Highlights: St. John’s overcomes Villanova
03:50
Ejiofor: Pitino ‘real loud’ to get SJU on track
01:13
Highlights: Michigan fends off feisty Oregon
05:41
Cincinnati celebrates upset of No. 2 Iowa State
08:36
Point-shaving charges ‘a black eye’ for CBB
04:03
Highlights: UCF handles Kansas State
07:02
McCasland sees TTU playing ‘best basketball’
05:54
Highlights: Anderson, Toppin lead TTU over Utah
03:03
Highlights: Anderson drops double-double
01:14
Highlights: Cincinnati stays solid vs. Colorado
03:27
Can Kansas emerge as contender behind Peterson?
01:07
Highlights: Michigan State clamps up Indiana
Latest Clips
05:50
‘Players are talking’ about 49ers injury theory
01:27
Porter Jr.'s injury-plagued season halted again
02:36
Mets make big moves with Peralta and Robert
01:26
Bellinger fantasy fallout following NYY reunion
01:25
Should fantasy managers sell high on Brown?
02:10
Top prop bets for NFL Championship Sunday
02:45
‘Hampton to the moon’ after McDaniel to Chargers
03:56
Top fantasy questions for 2026-27 NFL season
09:54
Should DET buy at deadline as favorites in East?
01:02
Durant passes Dirk for sixth on scoring list
10:27
What to watch for in NFC Championship game
05:20
Could this be Kerr’s final season as Warriors HC?
15:16
Key storylines for AFC Championship
06:17
How Stefanski hiring impacts Falcons’ offense
04:48
Buzelis’ rise with CHI should continue vs T’Wolves
09:53
Breaking down NBA trade deadline big board 2.0
02:48
First thoughts on 2026-27 Heisman winner odds
02:39
Best bets for NFL Championship Sunday
16:22
NFC Championship Preview: Rams vs. Seahawks
07:52
Why there’s ‘blind faith’ in Magic, Cavaliers
02:18
Early look at 2026-27 national champions odds
02:36
JSN should be ‘clear’ favorite to lead receiving
21:06
AFC Championship Preview: Patriots vs. Broncos
03:09
Can Clippers turn season around, make playoffs?
02:35
NFL Championship Sunday best bets include Stidham
02:16
Why Seahawks defense may ‘overwhelm’ Stafford
02:01
Eyeing Patriots backfield on Championship Sunday
02:45
Who will face off in Super Bowl LX?
04:53
Rams-Seahawks will come down to QB execution
07:42
Dungy makes the argument for full-time officials
