Olympic sports weekend preview: the Super Bowl of ski racing

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Minnesota Wild at Seattle Kraken
Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin has surgery on lower body injury that will keep him out of Olympics
MLB: Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves
MacKenzie Gore is reportedly being traded to the Rangers from the Nationals for prospects
SX 2026 Rd 03 Anaheim 2 How to Watch.JPG
2026 SuperMotocross Round 3, Anaheim 2: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

joe_mixon.jpg
Mixon can be a reliable RB in 2026 if healthy
jk_dobbins.jpg
Dobbins should slot in as RB1 if able to return
nbc_dps_boogermcfarlandinterview_260122.jpg
Pressure is on Payton against Pats, not Stidham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Minnesota Wild at Seattle Kraken
Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin has surgery on lower body injury that will keep him out of Olympics
MLB: Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves
MacKenzie Gore is reportedly being traded to the Rangers from the Nationals for prospects
SX 2026 Rd 03 Anaheim 2 How to Watch.JPG
2026 SuperMotocross Round 3, Anaheim 2: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

joe_mixon.jpg
Mixon can be a reliable RB in 2026 if healthy
jk_dobbins.jpg
Dobbins should slot in as RB1 if able to return
nbc_dps_boogermcfarlandinterview_260122.jpg
Pressure is on Payton against Pats, not Stidham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Olympic sports weekend preview: the Super Bowl of ski racing

  
Published January 22, 2026 04:10 PM

This weekend in Olympic sports, Mikaela Shiffrin is expected to race for the last time before the Olympics in a World Cup giant slalom (Saturday) and slalom (Sunday) in Czechia.

In her most recent races, Shiffrin matched her best giant slalom result in two years (fourth place) and won for the sixth time in seven slalom races this season.

Swiss Marco Odermatt, the world No. 1 in the downhill, super-G and giant slalom, looks to fill the biggest hole on his resume: a win in the Hahnenkamm downhill, the most prestigious annual ski race, in Kitzbuehel, Austria, on Saturday.

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
How to watch FIS Alpine skiing World Cup during 2025-26 season; broadcast schedule
NBC Sports, Peacock and skiandsnowboard.live combine to air the 2025-26 FIS Alpine skiing World Cup.

The last speed skating competition before the Olympics is a World Cup in Inzell, Germany, from Friday through Sunday, live on Peacock.

Jordan Stolz won his last nine international races over his three primary events (500m, 1000m and 1500m), plus at the last World Cup in December earned his first mass start win. In Milan, he can become the second American to win three or more gold medals at one Winter Olympics after fellow Wisconsin speed skater Eric Heiden in 1980.

The Winter X Games, Friday through Sunday, is the final competition before the Olympics for many top freeskiers and snowboarders, including 2022 Olympic ski slopestyle gold medalist Alex Hall and two-time Olympic ski halfpipe medalist Alex Ferreira.

Though full entries haven’t been announced, three-time Olympic medalist Jessie Diggins is expected to race Saturday and Sunday for the last time before the Olympics. She should go into the Games as the World Cup overall leader.

Ice dancers Emilea Zingas and Vadym Kolesnik are the lone members of the U.S. Olympic figure skating team competing at the Four Continents Championships in Beijing, the last event before the Games.

They lead going into Friday’s free dance. In women’s singles, Olympic medal contenders Ami Nakai and Mone Chiba from Japan are first and third going into Friday’s free skate.
Summer Britcher

The last luge World Cup before the Olympics in Oberhof, Germany, features Americans Summer Britcher and the doubles team of Chevonne Forgan and Sophia Kirkby — Olympic medal contenders who each rank fourth in the World Cup standings.

Madison Chock, Evan Bates
Figure skating TV, live stream schedule for 2025-26 season
How to watch the 2025-26 figure skating season on NBC Sports and Peacock.