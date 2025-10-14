Figure skating TV, live stream schedule for 2025-26 season
NBC Sports and Peacock combine to air every major event of the 2025-26 figure skating season, from the Grand Prix Series that starts this week through the Prevagen U.S. Championships in January, the Milan Cortina Olympics in February and the World Championships in March.
The season begins in earnest with the Grand Prix Series each of the next six weekends, starting with Grand Prix France, with every skate live on Peacock.
The series visits Lake Placid, New York, for Saatva Skate America, the most prestigious annual international event held in the U.S., from Nov. 14-16.
All of the biggest stars are entered in different Grand Prix Series events, including Americans Ilia Malinin, Alysa Liu and ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates, all reigning world champions.
Most compete twice over the six-event Grand Prix Series.
The top six per discipline based on series results then gather for December’s Grand Prix Final, which could be an early preview of the Olympics.
The U.S. Olympic team will be named after the national championships in January. After the Milan Cortina Games in February, the season ends with the World Championships in Prague in March.
2025-26 Figure Skating Season Broadcast Schedule
Schedule will be added to as the season progresses. Dates, times, platforms subject to change.
|Date
|Competition
|Time (ET)
|Platform
|Fri., Oct. 17
|GP France Women’s Short
|12 p.m.
|Peacock
|GP France Pairs’ Short
|1:50 p.m.
|Peacock
|Sat., Oct. 18
|GP France Rhythm Dance
|7 a.m.
|Peacock
|GP France Women’s Free
|8:40 a.m.
|Peacock
|GP France Men’s Short
|12:10 p.m.
|Peacock
|GP France Pairs’ Free
|2 p.m.
|Peacock
|GP France Recap
|3:30 p.m.
|NBC
|Sun., Oct. 19
|GP France Free Dance
|5:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|GP France Men’s Free
|7:20 a.m.
|Peacock
|GP France Gala
|1 p.m.
|Peacock
|Fri., Oct. 24
|Cup of China Rhythm Dance
|2:45 a.m.
|Peacock
|Cup of China Women’s Short
|4:25 a.m.
|Peacock
|Cup of China Men’s Short
|7 a.m.
|Peacock
|Cup of China Pairs’ Short
|8:50 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sat., Oct. 25
|Cup of China: Free Dance
|2:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|Cup of China: Women’s Free
|4:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|Cup of China Men’s Free
|6:40 a.m.
|Peacock
|Cup of China Pairs’ Free
|8:50 a.m.
|Peacock
|Cup of China Recap
|3 p.m.
|NBC
|Sun., Oct. 26
|Cup of China: Gala
|2:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|Fri., Oct. 31
|Skate Canada Pairs’ Short
|7 p.m.
|Peacock
|Skate Canada Women’s Short
|8:25 p.m.
|Peacock
|Sat., Nov. 1
|Skate Canada Rhythm Dance
|2:45 p.m.
|Peacock
|Skate Canada Men’s Short
|4:25 p.m.
|Peacock
|Skate Canada Pairs’ Free
|7 p.m.
|Peacock
|Skate Canada Women’s Free
|8:40 p.m.
|Peacock
|Sun., Nov. 2
|Skate Canada Men’s Free
|11:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|Skate Canada Men’s Free
|12 p.m.
|NBC
|Skate Canada Free Dance
|1:40 p.m.
|Peacock
|Thu., Nov. 6
|NHK Trophy Rhythm Dance
|10:35 p.m.
|Peacock
|Fri., Nov. 7
|NHK Trophy Pairs’ Short
|12:35 a.m.
|Peacock
|NHK Trophy Men’s Short
|2:15 a.m.
|Peacock
|NHK Trophy Women’s Short
|5 a.m.
|Peacock
|NHK Trophy Free Dance
|10 p.m.
|Peacock
|Sat., Nov. 8
|NHK Trophy Pairs’ Free
|12 a.m.
|Peacock
|NHK Trophy Men’s Free
|2:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|NHK Trophy Women’s Free
|5:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|NHK Trophy Gala
|11:05 p.m.
|Peacock
|Sun., Nov. 9
|NHK Trophy Recap
|2 p.m.
|NBC
|Fri., Nov. 14
|Skate America Pairs’ Short
|6:58 p.m.
|Peacock
|Skate America Day 1
|7:30 p.m.
|E!
|Skate America Men’s Short
|8:20 p.m.
|Peacock
|Sat., Nov. 15
|Skate America Rhythm Dance
|2:03 p.m.
|Peacock
|Skate America Pairs’ Free
|3:39 p.m.
|Peacock
|Skate America Women’s Short
|6:17 p.m.
|Peacock
|Skate America Day 2
|7 p.m.
|E!
|Skate America Men’s Free
|8:04 p.m.
|Peacock
|Sun., Nov. 16
|Skate America Free Dance
|2:16 p.m.
|Peacock
|Skate America Day 3
|3 p.m.
|NBC, E!
|Skate America Women’s Free
|4:05 p.m.
|Peacock
|Fri., Nov. 21
|GP Finland Pairs’ Short
|7 a.m.
|Peacock
|GP Finland Men’s Short
|8:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|GP Finland Women’s Short
|10:25 a.m.
|Peacock
|GP Finland Rhythm Dance
|12:20 p.m.
|Peacock
|Sat., Nov. 22
|GP Finland Pairs’ Free
|5:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|GP Finland Men’s Free
|7:15 a.m.
|Peacock
|GP Finland Women’s Free
|10:30 a.m.
|Peacock
|GP Finland Free Dance
|12:40 p.m.
|Peacock
|Sun., Nov. 23
|GP Finland Recap
|4 p.m.
|NBC
*All NBC and E! TV coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app for subscribers.