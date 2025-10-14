Figure skating TV, live stream schedule for 2025-26 season

NBC Sports and Peacock combine to air every major event of the 2025-26 figure skating season, from the Grand Prix Series that starts this week through the Prevagen U.S. Championships in January, the Milan Cortina Olympics in February and the World Championships in March.

The season begins in earnest with the Grand Prix Series each of the next six weekends, starting with Grand Prix France, with every skate live on Peacock.

The series visits Lake Placid, New York, for Saatva Skate America, the most prestigious annual international event held in the U.S., from Nov. 14-16.

All of the biggest stars are entered in different Grand Prix Series events, including Americans Ilia Malinin, Alysa Liu and ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates, all reigning world champions.

Most compete twice over the six-event Grand Prix Series.

The top six per discipline based on series results then gather for December’s Grand Prix Final, which could be an early preview of the Olympics.

The U.S. Olympic team will be named after the national championships in January. After the Milan Cortina Games in February, the season ends with the World Championships in Prague in March.

2025-26 Figure Skating Season Broadcast Schedule

Schedule will be added to as the season progresses. Dates, times, platforms subject to change.



Date Competition Time (ET) Platform Fri., Oct. 17 GP France Women’s Short 12 p.m. Peacock GP France Pairs’ Short 1:50 p.m. Peacock Sat., Oct. 18 GP France Rhythm Dance 7 a.m. Peacock GP France Women’s Free 8:40 a.m. Peacock GP France Men’s Short 12:10 p.m. Peacock GP France Pairs’ Free 2 p.m. Peacock GP France Recap 3:30 p.m. NBC Sun., Oct. 19 GP France Free Dance 5:30 a.m. Peacock GP France Men’s Free 7:20 a.m. Peacock GP France Gala 1 p.m. Peacock Fri., Oct. 24 Cup of China Rhythm Dance 2:45 a.m. Peacock Cup of China Women’s Short 4:25 a.m. Peacock Cup of China Men’s Short 7 a.m. Peacock Cup of China Pairs’ Short 8:50 a.m. Peacock Sat., Oct. 25 Cup of China: Free Dance 2:30 a.m. Peacock Cup of China: Women’s Free 4:30 a.m. Peacock Cup of China Men’s Free 6:40 a.m. Peacock Cup of China Pairs’ Free 8:50 a.m. Peacock Cup of China Recap 3 p.m. NBC Sun., Oct. 26 Cup of China: Gala 2:30 a.m. Peacock Fri., Oct. 31 Skate Canada Pairs’ Short 7 p.m. Peacock Skate Canada Women’s Short 8:25 p.m. Peacock Sat., Nov. 1 Skate Canada Rhythm Dance 2:45 p.m. Peacock Skate Canada Men’s Short 4:25 p.m. Peacock Skate Canada Pairs’ Free 7 p.m. Peacock Skate Canada Women’s Free 8:40 p.m. Peacock Sun., Nov. 2 Skate Canada Men’s Free 11:30 a.m. Peacock Skate Canada Men’s Free 12 p.m. NBC Skate Canada Free Dance 1:40 p.m. Peacock Thu., Nov. 6 NHK Trophy Rhythm Dance 10:35 p.m. Peacock Fri., Nov. 7 NHK Trophy Pairs’ Short 12:35 a.m. Peacock NHK Trophy Men’s Short 2:15 a.m. Peacock NHK Trophy Women’s Short 5 a.m. Peacock NHK Trophy Free Dance 10 p.m. Peacock Sat., Nov. 8 NHK Trophy Pairs’ Free 12 a.m. Peacock NHK Trophy Men’s Free 2:30 a.m. Peacock NHK Trophy Women’s Free 5:30 a.m. Peacock NHK Trophy Gala 11:05 p.m. Peacock Sun., Nov. 9 NHK Trophy Recap 2 p.m. NBC Fri., Nov. 14 Skate America Pairs’ Short 6:58 p.m. Peacock Skate America Day 1 7:30 p.m. E! Skate America Men’s Short 8:20 p.m. Peacock Sat., Nov. 15 Skate America Rhythm Dance 2:03 p.m. Peacock Skate America Pairs’ Free 3:39 p.m. Peacock Skate America Women’s Short 6:17 p.m. Peacock Skate America Day 2 7 p.m. E! Skate America Men’s Free 8:04 p.m. Peacock Sun., Nov. 16 Skate America Free Dance 2:16 p.m. Peacock Skate America Day 3 3 p.m. NBC, E! Skate America Women’s Free 4:05 p.m. Peacock Fri., Nov. 21 GP Finland Pairs’ Short 7 a.m. Peacock GP Finland Men’s Short 8:30 a.m. Peacock GP Finland Women’s Short 10:25 a.m. Peacock GP Finland Rhythm Dance 12:20 p.m. Peacock Sat., Nov. 22 GP Finland Pairs’ Free 5:30 a.m. Peacock GP Finland Men’s Free 7:15 a.m. Peacock GP Finland Women’s Free 10:30 a.m. Peacock GP Finland Free Dance 12:40 p.m. Peacock Sun., Nov. 23 GP Finland Recap 4 p.m. NBC

*All NBC and E! TV coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app for subscribers.