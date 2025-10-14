 Skip navigation
Colt Nichols renews with H.E.P. Twisted Tea Suzuki
UConn tops women's preseason AP Top 25 ahead of South Carolina, UCLA, Texas, LSU
UConn tops women's preseason AP Top 25 ahead of South Carolina, UCLA, Texas, LSU
World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul eyes sweep of LPGA's top 3 awards

Will Rory stay motivated in 2026 and beyond?
Highlights: St Andrews Links Collegiate, Round 2
Lean on Giants to cover spread vs. Broncos

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Colt Nichols renews with H.E.P. Twisted Tea Suzuki
UConn tops women's preseason AP Top 25 ahead of South Carolina, UCLA, Texas, LSU
UConn tops women's preseason AP Top 25 ahead of South Carolina, UCLA, Texas, LSU
World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul eyes sweep of LPGA's top 3 awards

Will Rory stay motivated in 2026 and beyond?
Highlights: St Andrews Links Collegiate, Round 2
Lean on Giants to cover spread vs. Broncos

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Figure skating TV, live stream schedule for 2025-26 season

  
Published October 14, 2025 12:21 PM

NBC Sports and Peacock combine to air every major event of the 2025-26 figure skating season, from the Grand Prix Series that starts this week through the Prevagen U.S. Championships in January, the Milan Cortina Olympics in February and the World Championships in March.

The season begins in earnest with the Grand Prix Series each of the next six weekends, starting with Grand Prix France, with every skate live on Peacock.

The series visits Lake Placid, New York, for Saatva Skate America, the most prestigious annual international event held in the U.S., from Nov. 14-16.

All of the biggest stars are entered in different Grand Prix Series events, including Americans Ilia Malinin, Alysa Liu and ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates, all reigning world champions.

Figure skating Grand Prix assignments: Alysa Liu, Chock/Bates headline Skate America
The ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating starts in October.

Most compete twice over the six-event Grand Prix Series.

The top six per discipline based on series results then gather for December’s Grand Prix Final, which could be an early preview of the Olympics.

The U.S. Olympic team will be named after the national championships in January. After the Milan Cortina Games in February, the season ends with the World Championships in Prague in March.

2025-26 Figure Skating Season Broadcast Schedule

Schedule will be added to as the season progresses. Dates, times, platforms subject to change.

DateCompetitionTime (ET)Platform
Fri., Oct. 17GP France Women’s Short12 p.m.Peacock
GP France Pairs’ Short1:50 p.m.Peacock
Sat., Oct. 18GP France Rhythm Dance7 a.m.Peacock
GP France Women’s Free8:40 a.m.Peacock
GP France Men’s Short12:10 p.m.Peacock
GP France Pairs’ Free2 p.m.Peacock
GP France Recap3:30 p.m.NBC
Sun., Oct. 19GP France Free Dance5:30 a.m.Peacock
GP France Men’s Free7:20 a.m.Peacock
GP France Gala1 p.m.Peacock
Fri., Oct. 24Cup of China Rhythm Dance2:45 a.m.Peacock
Cup of China Women’s Short4:25 a.m.Peacock
Cup of China Men’s Short7 a.m.Peacock
Cup of China Pairs’ Short8:50 a.m.Peacock
Sat., Oct. 25Cup of China: Free Dance2:30 a.m.Peacock
Cup of China: Women’s Free4:30 a.m.Peacock
Cup of China Men’s Free6:40 a.m.Peacock
Cup of China Pairs’ Free8:50 a.m.Peacock
Cup of China Recap3 p.m.NBC
Sun., Oct. 26Cup of China: Gala2:30 a.m.Peacock
Fri., Oct. 31Skate Canada Pairs’ Short7 p.m.Peacock
Skate Canada Women’s Short8:25 p.m.Peacock
Sat., Nov. 1Skate Canada Rhythm Dance2:45 p.m.Peacock
Skate Canada Men’s Short4:25 p.m.Peacock
Skate Canada Pairs’ Free7 p.m.Peacock
Skate Canada Women’s Free8:40 p.m.Peacock
Sun., Nov. 2Skate Canada Men’s Free11:30 a.m.Peacock
Skate Canada Men’s Free12 p.m.NBC
Skate Canada Free Dance1:40 p.m.Peacock
Thu., Nov. 6NHK Trophy Rhythm Dance10:35 p.m.Peacock
Fri., Nov. 7NHK Trophy Pairs’ Short12:35 a.m.Peacock
NHK Trophy Men’s Short2:15 a.m.Peacock
NHK Trophy Women’s Short5 a.m.Peacock
NHK Trophy Free Dance10 p.m.Peacock
Sat., Nov. 8NHK Trophy Pairs’ Free12 a.m.Peacock
NHK Trophy Men’s Free2:30 a.m.Peacock
NHK Trophy Women’s Free5:30 a.m.Peacock
NHK Trophy Gala11:05 p.m.Peacock
Sun., Nov. 9NHK Trophy Recap2 p.m.NBC
Fri., Nov. 14Skate America Pairs’ Short6:58 p.m.Peacock
Skate America Day 17:30 p.m.E!
Skate America Men’s Short8:20 p.m.Peacock
Sat., Nov. 15Skate America Rhythm Dance2:03 p.m.Peacock
Skate America Pairs’ Free3:39 p.m.Peacock
Skate America Women’s Short6:17 p.m.Peacock
Skate America Day 27 p.m.E!
Skate America Men’s Free8:04 p.m.Peacock
Sun., Nov. 16Skate America Free Dance2:16 p.m.Peacock
Skate America Day 33 p.m.NBC, E!
Skate America Women’s Free4:05 p.m.Peacock
Fri., Nov. 21GP Finland Pairs’ Short7 a.m.Peacock
GP Finland Men’s Short8:30 a.m.Peacock
GP Finland Women’s Short10:25 a.m.Peacock
GP Finland Rhythm Dance12:20 p.m.Peacock
Sat., Nov. 22GP Finland Pairs’ Free5:30 a.m.Peacock
GP Finland Men’s Free7:15 a.m.Peacock
GP Finland Women’s Free10:30 a.m.Peacock
GP Finland Free Dance12:40 p.m.Peacock
Sun., Nov. 23GP Finland Recap4 p.m.NBC

*All NBC and E! TV coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app for subscribers.

Alysa Liu plans to bring back triple Axel for Olympic season
Alysa Liu won the world title in March without a triple Axel.