Guard Zaide Lowery no longer part of Marquette men’s basketball program

  
Published December 28, 2025 10:06 PM

MILWAUKEE — Zaide Lowery is no longer part of Marquette’s team after starting the Golden Eagles’ first nine games of the season.

Marquette announced Sunday that the junior guard wouldn’t be returning to the team. The 6-foot-5 guard had averaged 8.1 points and 2.9 rebounds this season.

“I would like to thank Zaide for his many contributions to our program over the last two and a half years,” Marquette coach Shaka Smart said in a statement released by the school. “We wish him the best in all of his future pursuits on and off the court.”

After getting shifted to a bench role earlier this month, Lowery didn’t play at all in a 78-69 loss to Georgetown on Dec. 17 or an 84-63 loss at Creighton on Dec. 20.

Lowery played 73 career games for Marquette. He had averaged 4.1 points, 3 rebounds and 15.8 minutes while making 31 appearance off the bench last season.

Marquette (5-8, 0-2 Big East) has lost four straight games and next plays Tuesday at home against Seton Hall (11-2, 1-1).