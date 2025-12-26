Olympic sports weekend preview: Mikaela Shiffrin can extend historic slalom dominance

In Olympic sports this weekend, Mikaela Shiffrin takes arguably the most dominant stretch of slalom skiing in history into the last Alpine skiing World Cup stop of 2025 — a giant slalom and slalom in Semmering, Austria, on Saturday and Sunday (live on NBCSN and Peacock).

Shiffrin has won the last five World Cup slaloms dating back to last season, all by wide margins of more than one second. Before this, no woman or man in history won more than three World Cup slaloms in a row by more than a second.

Shiffrin has won seven of her last nine GS and slalom starts in Semmering specifically, though she last raced there in December 2022.

First up is the giant slalom, where Shiffrin has made recent progress in her continued comeback from a November 2024 GS crash that sidelined her for two months. She has finished fourth, 14th, sixth and fourth in GS races this season.

On the men’s side, Livigno, the 2026 Olympic freestyle skiing and snowboarding site, hosts an Alpine skiing World Cup race for the first time — a super-G on Saturday.

Swiss Marco Odermatt, who could enter the Olympics as the favorite in the downhill, super-G and giant slalom, is the reigning world champion in the super-G as well as the World Cup standings leader four years running in the event.

Ryan Cochran-Siegle won super-G silver at the 2022 Olympics, the lone U.S. Alpine medal at the Beijing Games. It’s early, but he’s so far having his best season of this Olympic cycle, ranking seventh in the World Cup in the downhill (with one runner-up finish) and 16th in the super-G (with a best finish of 10th in three races).

In cross-country skiing, the Tour de Ski, a Tour de France-like stage competition that is made up of World Cup races, runs from Sunday through Jan. 4, with all six stages in Italy.

Jessie Diggins is the lone North American woman or man to win a Tour de Ski, doing so in 2020-21 and 2023-24.

Diggins, an Olympic medalist of every color who announced this will be her last season before retirement, leads the World Cup overall standings through eight races.