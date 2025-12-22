How to watch Mikaela Shiffrin in FIS Alpine skiing World Cup in Semmering

Mikaela Shiffrin, in the midst of arguably the most dominant stretch of slalom in history, closes out 2025 with races Saturday and Sunday, live on NBCSN and Peacock.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist races a giant slalom on Saturday and a slalom on Sunday in Semmering, Austria.

Shiffrin has won her the last five World Cup slaloms dating back to last season, all by more than one second. Before Shiffrin’s current streak, no woman or man in history won more than three World Cup slaloms in a row by more than a second.

Shiffrin also recently turned in her best giant slalom results since puncturing oblique muscles in a Nov. 30, 2024 GS crash. This season, she has finished fourth, 14th, sixth and fourth in GS races.

With 2022 Olympic gold medalist Petra Vlhova of Slovakia sidelined since a January 2024 race crash and resulting knee surgeries, Shiffrin’s top slalom rivals are currently Lara Colturi of Albania and Camille Rast of Switzerland. The top GS skiers this season are Alice Robinson of New Zealand and Julia Scheib of Austria.

The World Cup season runs from October to March with a break in February for the Olympics.

After Semmering, the women’s World Cup has another GS-slalom weekend Jan. 3-4 in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.

Semmering World Cup Broadcast Schedule