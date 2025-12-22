 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: La Salle at Michigan
No. 2 Michigan closing gap on No. 1 Arizona in AP Top 25, Duke falls out of top five
Jacob Rodriguez
Former QB Jacob Rodriguez now is an All-America linebacker for Texas Tech
Syndication: South Bend Tribune
College Football Playoff 12-team bracket: James Madison, Miami, Alabama in; Notre Dame, Duke out

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arsmcdiscussion_251222.jpg
Can Arsenal hold off surging Manchester City?
nbc_ffhh_bucs_pant_251222.jpg
Bucs offense struggles in division loss to CAR
nbc_pl_ornsteinsegmentv2_251222.jpg
Ornstein details Anderson’s potential summer move

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: La Salle at Michigan
No. 2 Michigan closing gap on No. 1 Arizona in AP Top 25, Duke falls out of top five
Jacob Rodriguez
Former QB Jacob Rodriguez now is an All-America linebacker for Texas Tech
Syndication: South Bend Tribune
College Football Playoff 12-team bracket: James Madison, Miami, Alabama in; Notre Dame, Duke out

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arsmcdiscussion_251222.jpg
Can Arsenal hold off surging Manchester City?
nbc_ffhh_bucs_pant_251222.jpg
Bucs offense struggles in division loss to CAR
nbc_pl_ornsteinsegmentv2_251222.jpg
Ornstein details Anderson’s potential summer move

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

How to watch Mikaela Shiffrin in FIS Alpine skiing World Cup in Semmering

  
Published December 22, 2025 02:26 PM

Mikaela Shiffrin, in the midst of arguably the most dominant stretch of slalom in history, closes out 2025 with races Saturday and Sunday, live on NBCSN and Peacock.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist races a giant slalom on Saturday and a slalom on Sunday in Semmering, Austria.

Shiffrin has won her the last five World Cup slaloms dating back to last season, all by more than one second. Before Shiffrin’s current streak, no woman or man in history won more than three World Cup slaloms in a row by more than a second.

Shiffrin also recently turned in her best giant slalom results since puncturing oblique muscles in a Nov. 30, 2024 GS crash. This season, she has finished fourth, 14th, sixth and fourth in GS races.

With 2022 Olympic gold medalist Petra Vlhova of Slovakia sidelined since a January 2024 race crash and resulting knee surgeries, Shiffrin’s top slalom rivals are currently Lara Colturi of Albania and Camille Rast of Switzerland. The top GS skiers this season are Alice Robinson of New Zealand and Julia Scheib of Austria.

The World Cup season runs from October to March with a break in February for the Olympics.

After Semmering, the women’s World Cup has another GS-slalom weekend Jan. 3-4 in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.

Semmering World Cup Broadcast Schedule

DayEventPlatformsTime (ET)
SaturdayGiant Slalom (Run 1)NBCSN, Peacock4 a.m.
Giant Slalom (Run 2)NBCSN, Peacock7 a.m.
SundaySlalom (Run 1)NBCSN, Peacock8:15 a.m.
Slalom (Run 2)NBCSN, Peacock11:45 a.m.
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
How to watch FIS Alpine skiing World Cup during 2025-26 season; broadcast schedule
NBC Sports, Peacock and skiandsnowboard.live combine to air the 2025-26 FIS Alpine skiing World Cup.