Walker III: I got to give credit to the O-line

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
JT Toppin scores 27 points to lead No. 15 Texas Tech to an 84-71 victory over No. 11 BYU
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Eli Tomac wins San Diego for back-to-back rounds to start 450 SMX 2026
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Haiden Deegan wins 2026 SuperMotocross Round 2 in San Diego after contact with Max Anstie
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Shanahan: I’m proud of everyone in that room
UConn survives tough test from Georgetown
HLs: Murray lights up Wizards for 42 in win
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
JT Toppin scores 27 points to lead No. 15 Texas Tech to an 84-71 victory over No. 11 BYU
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Eli Tomac wins San Diego for back-to-back rounds to start 450 SMX 2026
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Haiden Deegan wins 2026 SuperMotocross Round 2 in San Diego after contact with Max Anstie
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Shanahan: I’m proud of everyone in that room
UConn survives tough test from Georgetown
HLs: Murray lights up Wizards for 42 in win
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
BREAKING
Bo Nix fractured ankle in win over Buffalo Bills, will miss rest of season
Close
Watch Now
Walker III: I got to give credit to the O-line
January 18, 2026 12:33 AM
Kenneth Walker III outlines why the Seattle Seahawks run game has exploded in recent games, including a three-touchdown game by Walker in Seattle's Divisional round victory over the 49ers.
Related Videos
35
Shanahan: I’m proud of everyone in that room
55
Payton announces Nix will miss rest of season
01:01
Allen: You can’t win with five turnovers
02:05
Stafford, Allen among Super Bowl MVP favorites
01:59
LAR, Walker top bets in Divisional Round games
07:15
Bears’ Williams is ‘as good as advertised’
07:18
Does Mahomes need to ‘temper expectations’?
09:00
What is Brown’s future with the Eagles?
13:31
How will Darnold perform with questionable injury?
04:31
Is this ‘the worst time’ for Ravens HC search?
10:15
Could Jackson end up with the Raiders?
07:48
Unpacking ‘rivalry’ between Johnson and LaFleur
08:45
Bears’ Johnson: McVay has ‘well prepared’ teams
02:56
Brady needs to ‘plant his flag’ with Raiders
06:38
Bears need to run the ball ‘effectively’ vs. Rams
14:31
‘Psychological’ impacts of weather for Rams-Bears
01:25
Bills need Kincaid ‘more involved’ vs. Broncos
01:36
What made Giants job appealing for Harbaugh?
05:35
Ward will be borderline QB2 for superflex leagues
04:19
Maye will be ‘different animal’ for Texans defense
02:13
Walker among best prop bets for divisional round
02:25
Expect Seahawks’ JSN to ‘feast’ vs. 49ers
03:41
Will Rams offense right the ship against Bears?
08:09
Can Harvey take advantage of poor BUF run defense?
04:28
Will Tomlin be best head coach option in 2027?
08:18
Harbaugh will bring ‘stability’ to Giants culture
01:16
Simms and Florio’s Divisional Round best bets
09:21
Divisional Round Preview: Rams vs. Bears
09:58
Divisional Round Preview: Texans vs. Patriots
11:09
Divisional Round Preview: 49ers vs. Seahawks
Latest Clips
02:26
UConn survives tough test from Georgetown
01:58
HLs: Murray lights up Wizards for 42 in win
56
Highlights: Purdue avoids USC’s upset bid
01:13
Roy ‘felt really good’ in round 2 of Sony Open
02:00
HLs: Edwards torches Spurs for 55 points
01:59
HLs: Adebayo’s double-double leads Heat past OKC
01:02
Anstie reacts to collision with Deegan in 250 race
24:23
Highlights: Supercross Round 2, San Diego
01:11
Highlights: Cincinnati unseats Iowa State
03:10
Highlights: St. John’s overcomes Villanova
01:40
PGA Tour Highlights: Riley gets hot in Hawaii
03:50
Ejiofor: Pitino ‘real loud’ to get SJU on track
01:09
Tomac on back-to-back wins in the 450 class
58
Roczen: Being back on the podium is really good
58
Lawrence on missed opportunity in final moments
01:56
HLs: Brown scores 41 in Celtics blowout win
01:38
McAdoo: Tonight was pretty special
49
Deegan: Sorry to Max, we just came together
01:10
Mosiman: I feel level-headed in the main events
01:13
Highlights: Michigan fends off feisty Oregon
05:41
Cincinnati celebrates upset of No. 2 Iowa State
20:57
PL Update: Manchester is red after derby win
09:43
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Stage 13
05:29
Glasner sounds off on Crystal Palace’s hierarchy
07:26
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Arsenal MWK 22
02:25
Arsenal’s depth fail to make impact against Forest
08:36
Point-shaving charges ‘a black eye’ for CBB
33:12
Highlights: 2026 Dakar Rally, Stage 13
02:10
Wilson nets West Ham’s 93rd-minute winner v. Spurs
08:53
Extended HLs: Leeds United v. Fulham Matchweek 22
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue